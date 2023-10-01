'We want to preserve it': Collectibles Expo returns to Bingemans

Collectors of all kinds got a special treat Sunday wit the return of the Collectibles Expo to Bingemans.

Comic books, vinyl, sports memorabilia, and special figurines were just some of the items on display for die-hard enthusiasts and newcomers.

"All of us here love comic books, we love collectibles, and for the love of it, we want to preserve it," said Alfonso Espino of Collection Protection Services.

Fans and vendors say the event is more than just digging through boxes to find hidden gems, it's about making friends and reliving cherished memories.

"Helping people find a treasure that they maybe had as a young child and seeing the expression on their face when they find it is pretty cool," said Scott Christensen, owner of Scottie Karate's Hall of Fame and Collectibles.

Organizers say nearly 100 vendors came out for the 2023 event.