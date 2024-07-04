Hagersville teen charged with first-degree murder

Six Nations Police have charged a 17-year-old with first-degree murder.

First responders were called to a home on Mississauga Road, between Highway 6 and Ojibway Road, around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

That’s where they found one person deceased and arrested another.

A 17-year-old from Hagersville has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police said they cannot name the teen, the victim or their relationship due to the age of the accused.

Residents are advised that police will continue to have a presence in the neighbourhood.