    Hagersville teen charged with first-degree murder

    Six Nations Police have charged a 17-year-old with first-degree murder.

    First responders were called to a home on Mississauga Road, between Highway 6 and Ojibway Road, around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

    That’s where they found one person deceased and arrested another.

    A 17-year-old from Hagersville has been charged with first-degree murder.

    Police said they cannot name the teen, the victim or their relationship due to the age of the accused.

    Residents are advised that police will continue to have a presence in the neighbourhood.

