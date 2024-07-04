Condo supply growing as home prices remain flat in Waterloo region
New numbers from the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors show an opportunity for potential homebuyers.
When compared to last year, the latest statistics suggest more homes are available for purchase and at a cheaper price.
One local real estate sales representative said when the Bank of Canada dropped the interest rate last month, sellers jumped at the opportunity.
"We saw a lot more sellers excited about it than buyers because the reality is a 25 basis point rate drop isn't going to change your purchasing power significantly. However, a lot of the sellers may have been thinking, 'Hey, the rate's coming down, all the buyers are going to flood the market again, so now's the time to list.' So we've definitely seen a pickup in inventory," Shawn Ramautor, a sales representative with Royal LePage Wolle Realty said.
The average sale price for all residential properties was $790,945 in June. That's a 3.3 per cent decrease compared to May of this year and 5.8 per cent lower than June 2023. But Ramautor said prices are not significantly lower.
"I would say they've not necessarily come down significantly. They've remained flat," Ramautor said.
total number of homes for sale at the end of the month increased 75.5 per cent compared to June of last year.
Ramautor said the single detached homes market is pretty balanced. However, inventory of condos increased 103.1 per cent over a year. He said that makes it more of a buyers’ market for anyone looking for a condo.
"We did see a lot of condominium projects closing in 2022, 2023. And now with the anti-flipping tax, buyers had to hold on to it for a year before they can basically flip it or sell it, so now we're coming up to that year mark, tenants are kind of moving out. We're not seeing as many new projects coming on the market," Ramautor said.
There's now a 6 and a half months supply of condo apartments available.
“So it's not overall shocking to what we're seeing and it's that sub $500,000 price point that we're seeing a ton of supply on the market," Ramautor said.
Ramautor said like most business, the real estate market is cyclical and another interest rate announcement is set for July 24th.
"The reality of the condominium market right now is it gives people a great entry point to get into the market, homeownership," Ramautor said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Britain's Labour on track for huge majority, exit poll suggests, amid frustration with Conservatives
Britain’s Labour Party was headed for a huge majority in Britain’s election on Thursday, an exit poll suggested, against a gloomy backdrop of economic malaise, mounting distrust in institutions and a fraying social fabric.
Trying to sell or buy a home this summer? What a realtor says you should know
In the first few weeks of summer, the real estate sector is experiencing an upturn marked by more housing inventory, a Canadian realtor says
'Talks have broken down': Union not hopeful deal will be reached with LCBO as deadline nears
The union representing LCBO workers say it is not hopeful a deal will be reached at the strike deadline.
Hurricane Beryl churns toward Mexico after leaving destruction in Jamaica and eastern Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl ripped off roofs in Jamaica, jumbled fishing boats in Barbados and damaged or destroyed 95 per cent of homes on a pair of islands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before rumbling past the Cayman Islands early Thursday and taking aim at Mexico's Caribbean coast. At least nine people were killed.
No Frills grocery stores drop 'multi-buy' offer
As receipts tick ever higher for Canadians at the grocery store and shoppers continue to search for savings, one Canadian grocer has ended a perceived deal.
Victoria and David Beckham recreate their wedding day photos 25 years later
The British power couple got hitched in 1999, fusing the worlds of fashion and football forever. While their marriage has endured 25 years later, the pair have come to regret some of the minor details of their big day.
Son asks court to sell B.C. home he co-owns with his mother, despite her objections
A B.C. judge has ordered the sale of a Surrey home despite the objections of the woman who lives there, who owns it jointly with her son.
Montreal MP, Jewish group condemn antisemitic poster telling him to 'get out of Canada'
A Montreal MP is speaking out after he was the target of a poster loaded with antisemitic references that he says is offensive to the entire Jewish community.
Biden tells Democratic governors he needs more sleep and plans to stop scheduling events after 8 p.m.
U.S. President Joe Biden told Democratic governors during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday that part of his plan going forward is to stop scheduling events after 8 p.m. so that he can get more sleep, according to three sources briefed on his comments.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Murder involving two youths shocks Huron County community
A tight-knit Huron County community remains in disbelief after learning a 13-year-old local boy has been charged with first-degree murder. The age of the accused, confirmed by the court, has sent shockwaves through the village of Holmesville.
-
Roads reopened following fatal collision in East Zorra-Tavistock
Early this morning, Oxford OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision in East Zorra-Tavistock that claimed one life, and sent two to hospital.
-
Missing child located in nearby swimming pool without vitals
Sarnia Police Services responded to a call about a missing child on Wednesday afternoon, last seen at a residence in the area of Hillcrest Drive and Rutherglen Drive.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent Barnstormers hit the ground running in debut season
The Chatham-Kent Barnstormers have been swinging for the fences in their debut season – and the community appears to be behind them.
-
Provincial Road closed at Walker Road after crash
Windsor police have closed a busy intersection after a vehicle struck a pole.
-
Deal ratified for Windsor border officers
Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) members who work at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have voted to ratify their tentative agreement.
Barrie
-
New details released after body found near Highway 400 ramp in Barrie
Police say the death of a man found in a grassy area near a Highway 400 ramp in Barrie late last month is not considered suspicious.
-
Rash of thefts from Barrie store under investigation
Barrie Police Services is asking for the public’s help locating a man believed to be responsible for a series of thefts.
-
SIU invokes mandate into Springwater Township fatal crash
The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal crash in Springwater Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Full fuel tank was dangling from transport on Hwy. 17, northern Ont. police say
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle has been charged after police noticed something dangling underneath the vehicle.
-
Drug trafficking suspects charged with armed home invasion in Sudbury
One suspect from Sudbury and two from southern Ontario have been charged after a group of masked people broke into a home on Colonial Court early Wednesday morning.
-
Judge aims to issue a quick decision in case of northern Ont. homes contaminated with radioactive rock
A federal appeals hearing ended Thursday involving three homeowners from Elliot Lake, Ont., seeking to have radioactive rock removed from their homes.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Bluesfest kicks off Thursday night, here's what you need to know
Ottawa Bluesfest's 30th anniversary kicks off Thursday night with a "star-studded lineup worthy of the occasion," according to its organizers.
-
Two Ottawa runners set to run the 'Paris 2024 Marathon Pour Tous'
Running is a passion for Ottawa resident Kitdapawn E and she has hundreds of medals to prove it.
-
Ottawa police seeking assistance identifying unconscious man in hospital
The Ottawa police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a man who's unconscious in the hospital.
Toronto
-
'Talks have broken down': Union not hopeful deal will be reached with LCBO as deadline nears
The union representing LCBO workers say it is not hopeful a deal will be reached at the strike deadline.
-
'A disturbing event:' Woman and child carjacked outside Mississauga shopping plaza
Three suspects are at-large after a woman and her child were carjacked in Mississauga on Wednesday.
-
What you need to know about a possible LCBO strike on Friday
Ontarians could see long lineups at LCBO stores across the province today as customers prepare for a possible strike that will close all LCBO locations for the next two weeks.
Montreal
-
Canadians in Grenada and Montreal rally to help after hurricane devastation
Canadians with ties to Grenada are doing what they can to provide relief to the island nation that was devastated by a powerful hurricane this week.
-
Montreal MP, Jewish group condemn antisemitic poster telling him to 'get out of Canada'
A Montreal MP is speaking out after he was the target of a poster loaded with antisemitic references that he says is offensive to the entire Jewish community.
-
Five-alarm fire breaks out in Verdun, forcing evacuations
Firefighters were called to the scene of a major fire in Verdun Thursday afternoon. The fire started about 2:50 p.m. near the corner of Wellington and 1st Avenue, said Montreal Fire Prevention Division Chief Francis Fleury.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police ask some residents to ‘shelter in place’ during operation
The Fredericton Police Force is asking residents on Wallace Avenue, Oak Avenue, Park Street and Maple Street to “shelter in place” Thursday afternoon.
-
N.S. RCMP continue to search for man wanted on 2 provincewide warrants
The RCMP continues to search for a 36-year-old Wentworth, N.S., man wanted on two provincewide arrest warrants.
-
Portuguese man o' war seen on coastal beaches: Nova Scotia Parks
Nova Scotia Parks says Portuguese man o' war have been spotted on Atlantic coastal beaches recently.
Winnipeg
-
West St. Paul home a total loss after massive fire
A West St. Paul home is a total loss after it went up in flames Thursday.
-
Unveiling of Chief Peguis monument facing delays
The creation of a monument that will honour Chief Peguis and the 1817 treaty he signed is facing delays.
-
'It’s unsafe for everyone': Violent crime rates rising around HSC
The MNU took to social media demanding action over a rise of crime in the West Alexander neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
Calgary no longer under state of local emergency, outdoor water restrictions remain
Calgary is no longer under a state of local emergency.
-
'Incredibly concerning': Calgary taekwondo instructor facing child pornography charges
A Calgary taekwondo instructor is facing child pornography charges.
-
Former Eau Claire YMCA building to reopen as athletic club with Nordic spa
We now know what will take over the space once occupied by Calgary's Eau Claire YMCA.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire burns out of control near Suncor's Firebag oilsands site
A wildfire burning out of control in northern Alberta on Thursday prompted Suncor Energy Inc. to withdraw all non-essential workers from its Firebag oilsands site.
-
Violent sexual offender to be released in Edmonton again: police
A violent sexual offender who has been the subject of multiple police alerts will soon be released from jail again.
-
Autopsy confirms death of woman found in Mill Creek Ravine was homicide
The death of a woman whose body was found in Mill Creek Ravine last week has been ruled a homicide.
Vancouver
-
'Absolutely un-Canadian': Pro-Palestinian protest at Israel vs. Canada softball game
It was supposed to be a fun day of softball in Surrey, with 42 women's teams from around the world taking part in the 2024 Canada Cup.
-
Abbotsford man who killed his wife sentenced for second-degree murder
An Abbotsford man who murdered his wife nearly two years ago was sentenced for the slaying Thursday, according to authorities.
-
Incoming heat may trigger warnings in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley: ECCC
An incoming heat wave has prompted a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.