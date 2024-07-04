KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Teenager charged after being found in bedroom of 15-year-old girl

    A 14-year-old boy has been charged with break and enter and trespass by night after police said he was found in the bedroom of a 15-year-old girl.

    Stratford police received reports of suspicious activity in the Bradshaw Drive area early Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

    Investigators said a suspicious male entered a home and then ran from the residence after he was discovered in the bedroom. Nothing was taken or damaged and no one was hurt.

    Police were able to identify the suspect as a 14-year-old boy from Stratford and he was charged on Thursday.

