Waterloo software firm OpenText cuts 1,200 jobs as part of business optimization plan
OpenText Corp.'s chief executive says the company plans to shed about 1,200 roles as part of a business optimization plan.
In an open letter to stakeholders released Wednesday, Mark Barrenechea describes the cuts as a way of "placing the right talent in the right locations of our business, funding growth and innovations, and completing these objectives with higher productivity, lower cost, and expanded margin."
The Waterloo, Ont.-based software company did not immediately respond to questions about the extent and nature of the layoff, but data provided by LSEG Data & Analytics showed OpenText employed 24,100 staff last June.
Barrenechea's note said the job reduction will come with one-time costs of about $60 million but will generate about $150 million in savings per year.
The move will be combined with plans to create 800 new roles in sales, professional services and engineering and comes as the company is ushering in a new chapter.
Barrenechea's letter called that chapter "OpenText 3.0 -- Information Reimagined" and said it builds on former stages of the company that centred on content management and then information management based in the cloud.
The new stage taking the form of a three-year plan focused on cloud, security and artificial intelligence innovations.
In the cloud segment of the business, Barrenechea said the company will find ways to automate and drive productivity for workers, and in the AI portion, it will seek out ways to transform business processes.
Across all of its technology, it will work to ensure it offers security and compliance for global businesses.
"We are very excited about opportunities going forward to continue our growth and increase our market share by helping our customers transform," Barrenechea said.
"Along with our plans to pursue large margin expansion opportunities and execute on strong capital allocation, we are confident we will deliver significant long-term value for all our stakeholders."
Richard Tse, an analyst with National Bank of Canada, believes the moves will drive "some organic growth in the interim until the company can pursue a more active level of acquisition activity."
"Overall, we believe the above actions signal challenging operating results in the short term, including the upcoming FQ4 results," he wrote in a note to investors.
In OpenText's most recent quarter, the company earned US$98.3 million, up from US$57.6 million a year earlier.
Its revenues for what was the third quarter totalled US$1.4 billion, up 16 per cent from US$1.2 billion during the same period last year.
During the quarter, the company completed the divestment of its AMC business to Rocket Software for US$2.3 billion in cash before taxes, fees and other adjustments.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I am running': Biden scrambles as pressure grows to abandon his campaign
U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to stay in the 2024 presidential race during a call with campaign staff on Wednesday and sought to reassure top Democrats on Capitol Hill that he is fit for reelection despite his shaky debate performance last week.
Is Greece's six-day work week an option in Canada? An expert weighs in
As some Canadian companies explore offering staff a four-day work week, experts are watching Greece's move closely and suggest it could work in Canada.
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
Irish prime minister 'appalled' by Montrealer's death after alleged assault
Ireland's prime minister says he's "absolutely appalled" by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal.
'Not my finest moment:' Police called to dispute between Ottawa city councillor and daycare owner
Ottawa city councillor Clarke Kelly says he is not apologizing after a Kinburn daycare owner alleged he screamed and swore in front of children during a dispute that saw police called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
Hudson's Bay Co. to purchase U.S. department store Neiman Marcus: reports
Hudson's Bay Co. has reached a deal to buy luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, according to media reports.
Trudeau focused on governing, fighting right-wing populism following byelection loss
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he's been taking calls from different members of his Liberal caucus following the party's historic byelection loss in a downtown Toronto riding last week, but his focus remains on governing.
Canadian feels 'abandoned' in Mexico after WestJet strike
More than 1,100 WestJet flights and counting have been cancelled since last Thursday, when a strike by the airlines mechanics union grounded travel plans for more than 100,000 customers.
DEVELOPING Hurricane Beryl roars by Jamaica after killing at least 6 people in the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica Wednesday, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.