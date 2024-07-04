Cambridge senior living in flood-damaged apartment gets help from Good Samaritan
A Good Samaritan is stepping up to help a senior after his Cambridge apartment flooded, destroying most of his belongings.
The Cylde Road apartment building flooded on March 9, causing significant damage to four units.
According to the Mill Creek Apartments, the building’s management team, the flood was caused by tree roots in the city sewer line.
Two tenants in separate units shared their frustrations with CTV News, saying they felt the building’s management team was taking too long to fix their units. On June 26 walls were missing, doors were removed, and outlets were exposed within the units.
New bedroom set
After seeing CTV News’ story, Christine Just wanted to help one of the residents and reached out to our station to contact him.
Paul Booth, 75, has been having a hard time since the flood. He said he only has one chair which he also uses as a bed. He is also a dialysis patient.
Just, a Kitchener realtor, said the story broke her heart.
“I saw Paul sitting there, and it was just the saddest thing I've ever seen,” Just told CTV News. “I thought that is just not right. Not only is it sad, he's not in great health.”
Paul Booth sitting in his chair, which he also uses as a bed, in his Cambridge, Ont. apartment. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)
After connecting with Booth, Just donated a mattress, box spring, dresser, and night stands on Wednesday.
Just said she reached out to a friend who helped with the items and family members who packed it up and delivered it. Just also purchased sheets for Booth’s new bed.
“That way it's something fresh, something new to start about, to feel better about it, because everyone at that age should feel comfortable,” she said. “So it felt really good to give back and to see him so happy when I left.”
Paul Booth sits in his Cambridge apartment as he awaits repairs following a flood. July 4, 2024. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)
Booth said he was surprised and will be forever grateful.
“I'm in luxury right now compared to what I'm used to,” Booth said.
He said it felt much more comfortable being in a bed.
“I could hardly wait to get home from dialysis last night to lay down,” he said.
Booth’s unit still has not been fixed by building management but he hopes repairs will start soon.
“I wish they handled it better,” Booth said.
Renovations begin
Meantime, across the hall at Mike Jones’ unit, renovations are finally underway.
Jones said the work started this week and it’s already starting to look better.
“It makes me feel there's a lot lifted off my heart and my soul, knowing that I may get my house back soon again,” Jones told CTV News.
Exposed walls and wires in Mike Jones' apartment at 260 Clyde Road in Cambridge, Ont. on June 26, 2024. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)
Mill Creek Apartments confirmed that the work continues.
“Work has started on the drywall repair which has its challenge as the units are furnished and the tenants are occupying the unit,” a spokesperson said in a statement.
Work has began at Mike Jones' apartment. July 4, 2024. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)
The company said they are working with tenants to ensure it goes smoothly with minimal disruption.
A completion date is not yet in sight but Mill Creek said they’re hoping to complete the work as soon as they can.
Jones said after our first story aired, management told them they will be looking into further compensation for the impacted tenants.
So far, Jones said he was given back partial rent for the month of March but he hasn’t gotten anything else.
Booth told CTV News he was given a hydro rebate of $300 after management brought fans into his unit, which ran for weeks. Besides that, he hasn’t received any other compensation.
