Ways to mark Remembrance Day in Waterloo region, surrounding areas

A number of Remembrance Day parades and ceremonies are set to return on Nov. 11 to mark the 104th anniversary of the end of World War I.

While some were previously held in a semi-digital format due to the pandemic, the events will be taking place in-person this year.

That includes a special ceremony in Guelph at the John McCreae house to mark the In Flanders Fields poet who was born 150 years ago in the Royal City.

Below are more of the ways that areas in Waterloo region, Guelph and Brantford are planning to commemorate the day:

AIRSHOW

If you can’t make it out to the cenotaphs, the Waterloo Warbirds will honour all those who have served by overflying all nine cenotaphs in Guelph and the Region of Waterloo, plus flying over three major cemeteries this Remembrance Day.

The flight will take place between 10:30am and 11:15am on November 11.

The Waterloo Warbirds said a specific route will be released prior to the day of the flight.

WATERLOO

The City of Waterloo’s ceremony is set to take place at the Waterloo Cenotaph, which is located behind city hall.

The parade will begin around 10 a.m., then head to the cenotaph.

The John M. Harper Branch of the Waterloo Public Library will be hosting a World War I film viewing, showing several short films at 12 p.m.

“To commemorate Remembrance Day, we are presenting several films from The National Film Board of Canada that reflect on the sacrifice of Canadian soldiers,” the libraries event page reads. “These soldiers’ efforts have allowed us to live our lives in peace and security. Join us for a showing of select short films and a moment of silence, which will be observed at the start of the program.”

KITCHENER

The Royal Canadian Legion Fred Gies Branch 50 will hold its annual Remembrance Day ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The parade will start from Ontario Street and proceed along King Street and Frederick Street to the cenotaph on Duke Street.

The service is open to the public, but officials are asking those attending to “be mindful if they are experiencing any cold, flu, or COVID-19 symptoms.”

CAMBRIDGE

The City of Cambridge will be holding a Remembrance Day digital light projection at the Old Post Office at 9 and 9:30 p.m.

GALT

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 121 in Galt will be holding a ceremony at the cenotaph located in Queens Square at 11 a.m.

From there, a parade will wind its way through the streets and end at the Legion located at 4 Veterans Way.

PRESTON

All Members are encouraged to join the parade from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 126 in Preston to the Cenotaph.

Members will be forming up at the branch and marching up to the Cenotaph beginning at 10:30am and marching off at 10:45 a.m.

After the ceremony, the legion is inviting the community back to the branch for free lunch and comradeship

HESPELER

The Remembrance Day ceremonies in Hespeler will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the cenotaph located at the corner of Queen and Tannery Streets.

Following the ceremony, the public is invited back to the legion for chili and a social gathering.

GUELPH

The Royal Canadian Legion Col. John McCrae Memorial Branch 234 will host a half-hour outdoor Remembrance Day ceremony at McCrae House Memorial Gardens, 108 Water Street, at 8:30 a.m.

This year marks the 150th birthday of famous In Flanders Field poet.

Following the ceremony at McCrae House, a parade will begin on Farquhar Street at 9:45 a.m. marching to the Sleeman Centre. Those laying wreaths are asked to arrive at the Macdonell Street entrance to the Sleeman Centre no later than 10:10 a.m.

Service at the Sleeman Centre will begin at 10:15 a.m., after which the parade will reform on Courthouse Lane and march to the Guelph Cenotaph, then down Wyndham Street to Farquhar Street, stopping for a salute in St. George’s Square.

BRANTFORD

An overnight lighting display will take place at the Brantford Cenotaph on Thursday, Nov. 10 beginning at 6 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 a.m. A cadet vigil will take place Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. to midnight. Resuming again on Friday, Npv. 11 from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

On Nov. 11, a ceremony will be held at the cenotaph. At 10:40 a.m., marchers will leave Harmoney Square en route to the Brant County War Memorial.

At 10:50 a.m., the Civic Service for Remembrance will begin.

Around 11:15 a.m. a fly-pass will occur with vintage airplanes former 437 RCAF Squadron and D-DAY C47 Dakota Veteran Aircraft with North American B25J Mitchell Bomer in 98 RAF Squadron markings courtesy of the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.