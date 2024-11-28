Police looking for three suspects in Paris, Ont. theft

Police in Brant County are looking for three people involved in a theft in Paris, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to a break and enter at a Rest Acres Road business on Wednesday around 3:25 a.m.

Investigators determined three suspects forced their way through the building’s front entrance at 3:12 a.m. Once they were inside, they took numerous items including tools, faucets and door locks.

The suspects left the area in a white van with notable damage on the rear passenger side.

Police said the vehicle and the suspects involved are possibly connected to similar incidents in nearby jurisdictions.