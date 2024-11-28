KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police looking for three suspects in Paris, Ont. theft

    Three suspects are seen in these images released by Ontario Provincial Police following a robbery in Paris, Ont. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police) Three suspects are seen in these images released by Ontario Provincial Police following a robbery in Paris, Ont. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)
    Police in Brant County are looking for three people involved in a theft in Paris, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police were called to a break and enter at a Rest Acres Road business on Wednesday around 3:25 a.m.

    Investigators determined three suspects forced their way through the building’s front entrance at 3:12 a.m. Once they were inside, they took numerous items including tools, faucets and door locks.

    The suspects left the area in a white van with notable damage on the rear passenger side.

    Police said the vehicle and the suspects involved are possibly connected to similar incidents in nearby jurisdictions.

