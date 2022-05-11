Remembering John McCrae: Guelph celebrates 150th birthday of famous 'In Flanders Field' poet
The City of Guelph is planning a big celebration to honour Lt. Col. John McCrae, the man behind the Remembrance Day poem "In Flanders Field."
McCrae, who was born 150 years ago, grew up in Guelph in what is now called the "The McCrae House."
The museum is one of many locations honouring the author's life and work.
His famous poem continues to resonate with people more than 100 years after McCrae wrote it in the trenches of Ypres, Belgium in 1915.
"It uses fairly simple phrasing to express a complex set of ideas," says the museum's curator Dawn Owen.
McCrae was also known as an artist.
The Guelph Civic Museum is hosting an exhibition called "Witnessing War" which features drawings by McCrae.
A painting of John McCrae by James Charles Burge hangs inside the Witnesses War Exhibit at the Guelph Civic Museum. (Krista Sharpe/CTV Kitchener)
"Which is truly what he was doing, witnessing the world around him, witnessing the experiences he was having, and translating those creatively," said Owen.
McCrae served in both the South African War and the First World War before he passed in 1918.
"Most drawings are quite small," added Owen. "He carried sketch books with him because they needed to be portable, they needed to be able to fit in a pocket and not be in the way of other military gear."
Other Guelph artists, or those with connections to the Royal City, are also featured in the exhibit.
PLANTING POPPIES
Guelph is planning to plant poppies to mark the 150-year anniversary of McCrae's birth.
"We are looking to get 150 poppies planted throughout the city," said Val Harrison, the visitor experience supervisor for Guelph Museums.
The red flowers will be placed in 25 public spots and are expected to bloom in early July. The City of Guelph’s horticultural team has been growing the blooms inside a local greenhouse.
"There will be hashtags and QR codes so you can find out more information," says Harrison.
Guelph Museums is also inviting the public to take a trip overseas.
"That is a tour to France, Belgium and the Netherlands," said Harrison. "We will be exploring the story of McCrae and the Second World War, and how it related to Guelph."
More information on the tour and upcoming events can be found on Guelph Museums website.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flight schedules, out-of-practice travellers contributing to long lines at Canadian airports: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Canada's airport security agency is increasing its staffing, but that a lack of workers is not the main culprit for the unacceptable delays passengers are facing this spring.
TREND LINE | Poilievre's 'full frontal assault' on BoC a part of his anti-establishment strategy: Nanos
With rising interest rates and a majority of Canadians worried about a recession, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is tapping into growing unease about the economy. And his recent attack on the Bank of Canada is all part of his strategy, according to pollster Nik Nanos on CTV's Trend Line podcast.
'Completely innocent': Woman killed in crash after road rage shooting in southeast Calgary
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
Quebec asks Ottawa to close Roxham Road crossing between Canada, U.S.
The Quebec government is demanding that the federal government close the Roxham Road crossing between Canada and the U.S.
Here's how to watch tonight's Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls will be debating in English later tonight in Edmonton, Alta. It's the first of two official debates organized. CTV News will be live-streaming the debate, starting with a pre-debate special at 7:30 p.m. ET. Our reporters will also be offering real-time updates and analysis, and you can follow along here.
Stephen Lecce apologizes for participating in fraternity 'slave auction'
One of Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford's highest profile candidates is apologizing after a report emerged about him participating in a fraternity house 'slave auction' when he was in university.
Dems' bid to secure Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
The U.S. Senate fell far short Wednesday in a rushed effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, blocked by a Republican filibuster in a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.
Gymnastics Canada and provincial bodies face class-action lawsuit over alleged abuse
More than a dozen former Canadian gymnasts have launched a class-action lawsuit claiming lasting physical and psychological damages suffered over many years.
Acute hepatitis: What symptoms should parents should look out for
As worldwide cases of liver disease among children go up, officials are now recommending that parents should look for these symptoms.
London
-
'It’s come back to haunt us again': Suspended Woodstock mayor appears at Oxford County Council
Oxford County council was in session Wednesday morning and despite a motion to have him suspended, Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch was in attendance, virtually.
-
Minor injuries to London police officer and suspect during arrest
A London, Ont. police officer received minor injuries after an altercation with a person being arrested.
-
Man in custody following weapons investigation in east London
A man is in custody following a weapons investigation in east London, Ont. Wednesday after a citizen reported hearing the sound of gunshots.
Windsor
-
Near or far, high costs not slowing travel plans in Windsor-Essex
Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) debuted the 2022/2023 Official Visitor Guide Wednesday afternoon, encouraging those wanting to go travel, to stay close to home.
-
Worker dies in industrial accident at Atlas Tube in Harrow
Essex County OPP say a worker has died after an industrial accident in Harrow.
-
'We are ready to reconnect': WSO to celebrate 75 years of music with 2022-2023 season
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) launched its new season Wednesday, celebrating the 75 years of music it has brought to the region.
Barrie
-
Tents expose homeless plight
Honks and hoots drew attention to a long line of camping tents set up along Barrie's waterfront to highlight the peril of the homeless.
-
Ontario's honey bees in peril
A tiny parasitic mite, a very tough winter and cold spring are being blamed for significant honey bee colony losses in Ontario.
-
Good Samaritans forge 'bucket brigade' to save Muskoka home from fire
Contractors teamed up with some neighbours to forge a 'bucket brigade' to save a Gravenhurst home from fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Put off cutting your lawn until June
There’s a new initiative in May that’s calling on homeowners to refrain from mowing lawns in order to enhance pollination.
-
Laurentian faces numerous court cases related to insolvency
A court docket for hearings this week in Toronto reveals the long list of creditors of Laurentian University will have to satisfy to emerge from insolvency.
-
North Bay man found guilty of 1980 murder, eligible for parole after 15 years
The man charged 40 years after the brutal murder of a North Bay woman in her home has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
Ottawa
-
Quebec woman raises alarm after region's only horse vet forced out over language law
Horse owners in a part of western Quebec say the province's language laws are forcing them to lose their only veterinarian at a time when there's already a critical shortage of animal doctors.
-
Watson 'wouldn't rule out' possible tax levy to help pay for new Civic Campus
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson says he wouldn’t rule out the possibility that a hospital levy could show up on municipal tax bills in the future to help fund the new Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.
-
'I’ve gotten 60 so far': Ottawa woman targets anti-trans stickers in ByWard Market
In Ottawa’s ByWard Market, cryptic messages are showing up; posted on poles and garbage bins.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
-
Sex assault complainant sobs as court hears emotional call with Jacob Hoggard
An Ottawa woman sobbed on the stand this afternoon as a court heard an emotional phone call between her and Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard that took place days after she alleges he violently raped her.
-
Stephen Lecce apologizes for participating in fraternity 'slave auction'
One of Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford's highest profile candidates is apologizing after a report emerged about him participating in a fraternity house 'slave auction' when he was in university.
Montreal
-
Children hospitalized near Montreal after eating suspected cannabis candy
A Montreal-area mother is warning other parents to talk to their kids after her daughter and two other elementary school students were hospitalized after eating drug-laced candy they found on the floor of their school bus this week.
-
Quebec woman raises alarm after region's only horse vet forced out over language law
Horse owners in a part of western Quebec say the province's language laws are forcing them to lose their only veterinarian at a time when there's already a critical shortage of animal doctors.
-
Man dead after daylight shooting in Montreal, police say
Montreal police say a man was found dead after he was shot in broad daylight in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Out-of-control wildfire in Yarmouth County triples in size; air quality alert remains in effect
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County has tripled in size since the Department of Natural Resource's last update Wednesday morning.
-
N.S. police chief felt RCMP 'nudged' not to reveal early warning of killer's danger
A Nova Scotia police chief told an investigator last year that in the aftermath of the 2020 mass shooting, he felt "nudged" by the RCMP not to release a report that had warned the gunman was a threat years before his rampage.
-
Plane carrying Ukrainians set to arrive in Halifax on June 2
Three federal charter flights carrying Ukrainians will arrive in Canada in the coming weeks. One flight will land in Halifax on June 2.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged for 'accidentally' shooting teen: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to two separate violent incidents on Tuesday, including one where a teenage girl was shot “accidentally.”
-
Wednesday morning fire leaves Winnipeg house with severe damage
A home on Winnipeg’s Loudoun Road has been left with severe fire, smoke and water damage following a fire on Wednesday morning.
-
'Full flood mode': Manitoba municipality dealing with closed roads, evacuations amid flooding
The mayor of one Manitoba municipality said the community is in “full flood mode,” as it deals with rising water levels.
Calgary
-
'Completely innocent': Woman killed in crash after road rage shooting in southeast Calgary
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Copping, Hinshaw to update Alberta COVID-19 data Wednesday
Health Minister Jason Copping and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
Tower development proposed for Stephen Avenue, city asks for feedback
A Canadian real estate developer has submitted plans to the City of Calgary to build a tower project with potential to transform the downtown skyline.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | Copping, Hinshaw to update Alberta COVID-19 data Wednesday
Health Minister Jason Copping and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
Oilers defenceman Nurse suspended one game for head-butting Danault
Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse will miss Game 6 of Edmonton's first-round playoff series with Los Angeles after the NHL suspended him one game for head-butting Kings forward Phillip Danault.
-
'Completely innocent': Woman killed in crash after road rage shooting in southeast Calgary
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford homicide victims identified, investigators still unsure if killing was random or targeted
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the two people found dead in an Abbotsford home on Monday as a couple in their 70s.
-
'Tragic circumstances': B.C. man who killed mother with axe not criminally responsible
A man who killed his mother with an axe while she was sleeping has been found not criminally responsible due to "a persistent and severe mental illness," according to a B.C. Supreme Court judgment posted online Tuesday.
-
How images of turtles and dolphins helped one Vancouver office building reduce plastic waste
Pictures of marine animals helped one office building in Downtown Vancouver reduce plastic waste by 17 per cent, according to researchers.