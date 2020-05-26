KITCHENER -- One Waterloo woman marked a milestone on Monday with a special birthday celebration.

To celebrate her 98th birthday, Florence Moser was greeted with balloons, signs and physically-distant visits from loved ones.

“They've all been coming by in the last couple days, wishing her happy birthday,” says her daughter Karen Moser.

“They think it’s pretty amazing as well that she still lives here on her own.”

Moser’s friends, children and even great grandchildren stopped by throughout the day to wish her well from a safe distance.

Her family also has a history of strong genes, with Moser’s father living to the age of 105-years-old.

Her daughter says her secret to a long, happy life is eating well and getting lots of rest.