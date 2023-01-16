Waterloo-Wellington under freezing rain warning

Freezing rain is expected to make for a slippery commute in parts of western Ontario Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings for a large swath of the province, including Region of Waterloo and Wellington County just after 12 p.m. Monday.

Freezing rain is expected to begin early Tuesday morning. A few millimetres of ice accumulation is possible on some surfaces, the weather agency said.

Environment Canada said the impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas may be “significant.”

Precipitation is expected to change to light rain by late Tuesday morning or early afternoon.

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery, Environment Canada said.

Drivers are advised to slow down, watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.