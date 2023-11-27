Waterloo-Wellington could get up to 20 cm of snow

Southwestern Ontario got its first blast of winter weather Monday.

Environment Canada said snow squalls were expected to hit late in the day and continue overnight into Tuesday.

The agency initially predicted between 10 cm to 15 cm of the white stuff in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

By 9 p.m., that had changed to 10 cm to 20 cm due to stronger snow squalls coming our way.

Environment Canada also warned the snowfall may be intense, at times falling up to 5 cm per hour.

Strong winds, blowing snow and accumulated drifts could also result in reduced visibility for drivers on the roads.

Snow squall warnings are in effect for Waterloo Region, Wellington County, Huron County and Perth County.

Watches are in place for Brant County, Oxford County, Caledonia and Haldimand County.