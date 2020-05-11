KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Warbirds are planning a salute for frontline workers just days after the Canadian Forces Snowbirds flew over the region to do the same.

The Warbirds will by flying over with Waterloo Region and Guelph after taking off from the Region of Waterloo International Airport at 11:30 a.m.

A tweet from the organization shows the T-33 flyover will pass over a number of long-term care and retirement homes in the region, as well as first responder branches and our three local hospitals and Grand River Hospital's Freeport campus.

"While the sentiment of our flyover includes all locations and townships, the limitation of our jet's flight time does not permit reaching everyone," the tweet explains.

A number of Guelph retirement and long-term care homes will get a flyover from the Harvard, as will paramedic and fire services and Guelph General Hospital.

Eyes to the skies tomorrow starting at 11:30 AM for our T-33 & Harvard flyovers saluting healthcare workers, first responders, essential personnel, & MCpl Matthew Cousins. Please #StayAtHome to watch & be sure to tag us in any photos! Any updates or changes will be shared here. pic.twitter.com/AciLZsX0b5 — Waterloo Warbirds (@WaterlooWarbird) May 11, 2020

"We invite you to watch from your yards and respect all Ontario Public Health directives for social distancing," the post reads.

"We ask that you do not travel to the airport or any public sites to watch the flyovers as the health and safety of our community is our top priority."

The flights—including takeoff time and flight paths—are dependent on weather.

On Saturday the CF Snowbirds were delayed on their cross-country tour because of weather conditions in Waterloo Region.

Visibility issues delayed the planes a day, forcing them to pass over on Sunday, instead.