KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo stabbing sends one man to hospital, another arrested

    Ambulance
    Share

    A 32-year-old has serious injuries after he was stabbed by another man in Waterloo.

    Waterloo Regional Police said they were initially called to a disturbance in the area of Amos Avenue and Churchill Crescent around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    That’s where officers found the victim with stab wounds.

    The man was transported to a hospital outside the region with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

    A 24-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault, as well as another weapons-related charge.

    Police said the two men knew each other and there were no concerns for public safety.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News