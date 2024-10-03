Waterloo stabbing sends one man to hospital, another arrested

A 32-year-old has serious injuries after he was stabbed by another man in Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police said they were initially called to a disturbance in the area of Amos Avenue and Churchill Crescent around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

That’s where officers found the victim with stab wounds.

The man was transported to a hospital outside the region with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault, as well as another weapons-related charge.

Police said the two men knew each other and there were no concerns for public safety.