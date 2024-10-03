Two Kitchener men arrested for armed robbery

Two men have been arrested after an armed robbery in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the Green Valley Drive and Mill Park Drive area Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. for a reported gunpoint robbery.

The victim said they had gone to a home with the intention of buying a vehicle advertised for sale online.

The victim told police they were approached by two male suspects in a vehicle. One of them allegedly pulled out a firearm and demanded the victim hand over their belongings.

Once they had what they wanted, the suspects took off in the vehicle.

No one was hurt.

Two men from Kitchener were arrested the next day.

The 31-year-old and a 36-year-old have been charged with robbery with a weapon, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of stolen property.

The 36-year-old man was also charged with disguise with intent and breaching a release order.