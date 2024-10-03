Protest in Kitchener focuses on teaching people how to save lives
A demonstration held in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday taught participants how to save lives in the event of an opioid overdose.
Outreach workers and advocates for Kitchener’s Consumption Treatment Services (CTS) site offered lessons on naloxone administration, as they continue to call on the province to reverse its decision regarding the closures of 10 CTS locations, including the one at 150 Duke Street in Kitchener.
Organizers said teaching people how to use the potentially life-saving medicine can reduce harm.
“That’s what we’re doing here today. We’re training people how to respond effectively to an overdose,” Waterloo Region Drug Action Team volunteer Michael Parkinson said.
Volunteers worry if the Ford government moves forward with plans to close the Kitchener CTS in March of next year, more overdoses may happen in public.
“Our ultimate goal is to make sure that everybody in the community is equipped with the skills and knowledge to respond to the overdoses that they see in the community,” said CTS Clinical Lead Alina Klassen.
Advocates also fear more drug-involved deaths if the CTS site closes.
“It’s scary and it’s heartbreaking. Honestly, I’m disgusted that we’ve come to this,” Klassen said.
What is Naloxone?
Naloxone is a fast-acting substance that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Opioids affect the receptors in the brain and, to combat that, naloxone ‘kicks’ opioids off the receptors and causes the opioid to bond elsewhere instead.
Naloxone is only active for 20 to 90 minutes after it is administered, but the effects of opioids can last longer. Anyone who uses naloxone to reverse an overdose is strongly urged to call 911 for help. Naloxone may also need to be used again if the person experiencing an overdose begins showing symptoms again, such as difficulty breathing.
Experts say naloxone is safe to use and only works if a person has opioids in their system. The substance cannot be used improperly and does not cause dependence.
In Canada, there are two kinds of naloxone kits available: nasal spray and an injectable.
Both options are available for free through the Ontario Naloxone Program for Pharmacies, which makes kits and training available at participating pharmacies.
Each nasal spray kit includes a hard carrying case, two doses of naloxone hydrochloride intra-nasal spay, a rescue breathing barrier, non-latex gloves and an insert with instructions.
Each injectable kit includes a case, two vials of naloxone, two safety-engineered syringes, two alcohol swabs, a rescue breathing barrier, a pair of non-latex gloves and an instruction insert.
“It’s really easy,” Klassen said during the Wednesday’s protest. “Ultimately, with the nasal, it’s literally just stick it up somebody’s nose and spray it. It’s really simple.”
A map of participating pharmacies and organizations is available online.
