Official Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest keg tappers announced
An Olympian and retired competitive boxer have been named as the official Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest keg tappers.
Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold and boxer Syd Vanderpool will be performing the traditional task on Friday, Oct. 11 at Wilkommen Platz inside Carl Zehr Square at 12 p.m.
Bujold competed at the 2020 Tokyo and 2016 Rio Olympic Games, as well as the 2015 Toronto and 2011 Guadalajara Pan American Games.
She is a highly decorated athlete with medals from the Pan American Games, Commonwealth Games, International Balkan Tournament and American Continental Qualifier.
According to Canada’s Olympic team website, Bujold starting boxing at 16-years-old and attended the University of Waterloo later in life. She also founded the Champions for Charity boxing event.
Vanderpool, who is also known as Syd “The Jewel” Vanderpool, is a champion super middleweight boxer and coach.
The International Boxing Federation ranked the southpaw from Kitchener as number one in the world in 2004.
He is now the CEO of SydFit Health Centre, a full-service gym in Kitchener.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most Canadians support expansion of Old Age Security benefits: Nanos survey
Most Canadians support boosting Old Age Security (OAS) benefits by 10 per cent for seniors aged 65 to 74, according to a new Nanos Research poll conducted for CTV News.
Defence minister says Israel has right to defend itself in 'proportional way'
Defence Minister Bill Blair says Israel has the right to defend itself in 'a calibrated and proportional way' following Iran’s ballistic missile attack against Israel on Tuesday.
'You were innocent': Judge acquits Manitoba man 50 years after murder conviction
A Manitoba man convicted of murder 50 years ago has been acquitted. Clarence Woodhouse was found guilty in 1974 of fatally beating and stabbing a restaurant worker in downtown Winnipeg.
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
A health official has confirmed a child in Ontario has died after they came in contact with a rabid bat.
Melania Trump says she supports abortion rights, putting her at odds with the GOP
Melania Trump revealed her support for abortion rights Thursday ahead of the release of her upcoming memoir, exposing a stark contrast with her husband, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, on the crucial election issue.
Will a new framework for autism spectrum disorder make a difference in Canada?
A new federal framework for autism spectrum disorder is a promising step, but more needs to be done to improve access to care, an advocate suggests.
Breast cancer patient says she had to lie to get a mammogram in Ontario
When an Ontario doctor refused to sign off on a mammogram for 38-year-old Sidra Lone, the mother of four says she was left with no choice but to lie.
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing new charges
More sexual assault charges have been filed against billionaire Frank Stronach with the Canadian businessman now facing a total of 18 charges.
6 migrants from Egypt, Peru and Honduras die near Guatemalan border after Mexican soldiers open fire
Mexican army troops opened fire on a truck carrying migrants from a half dozen countries, and six migrants from Egypt, Peru and El Salvador died in an event that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum described Thursday as 'deplorable.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.