Official Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest keg tappers announced

An Olympian and retired competitive boxer have been named as the official Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest keg tappers.

Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold and boxer Syd Vanderpool will be performing the traditional task on Friday, Oct. 11 at Wilkommen Platz inside Carl Zehr Square at 12 p.m.

Bujold competed at the 2020 Tokyo and 2016 Rio Olympic Games, as well as the 2015 Toronto and 2011 Guadalajara Pan American Games.

She is a highly decorated athlete with medals from the Pan American Games, Commonwealth Games, International Balkan Tournament and American Continental Qualifier.

According to Canada’s Olympic team website, Bujold starting boxing at 16-years-old and attended the University of Waterloo later in life. She also founded the Champions for Charity boxing event.

Vanderpool, who is also known as Syd “The Jewel” Vanderpool, is a champion super middleweight boxer and coach.

The International Boxing Federation ranked the southpaw from Kitchener as number one in the world in 2004.

He is now the CEO of SydFit Health Centre, a full-service gym in Kitchener.