KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Collision between motorcycle and transport truck near Ayr

    Collision investigation at Dumfries Road and Cedar Creek Road near Ayr on Oct. 3, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) Collision investigation at Dumfries Road and Cedar Creek Road near Ayr on Oct. 3, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police are currently at the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and transport truck.

    In a social media post, police said the intersection of Dumfries Road and Cedar Creek Road remains closed for their investigation.

    They are telling drivers to avoid the area.

    No further details, including information about any possible injuries, have been released at this time.

