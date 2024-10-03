OPP trying to identify two vehicles as part of Erin arson investigation

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are trying to identify two vehicles as part of an arson investigation in Erin.

Police said the fire during the early morning hours of Sept. 27 involved several semi-detached homes.

At the time, police said at least two separate fires were reported within the new housing development and eight homes were damaged. Some were completely destroyed.

No one was hurt as the houses were unoccupied at the time.

Residents in the area of the Erin Glen subdivision, Wellington County Road 50 and Wellington Road 124 are being asked to check surveillance footage between the hours of 11 p.m. on Sept. 26 and 1 a.m. on Sept. 27 for two suspicious vehicles.

The vehicles are described as a 2023 black coloured Honda CRV EX-L and a grey coloured Land Rover.