KITCHENER -- The first cannabis store in Waterloo and the third in the region is officially open.

Bud and Sally Cannabis Company held its grand opening on Saturday and welcomed in the public at noon.

“We’re doing all that we can to create a warm shopping place for our customers,” said store owner John Radostits. “With all the thing’s going on in the world it’s pretty exciting to have a friendly place to buy your cannabis.”

The store is located on King Street South in uptown Waterloo at the former O-W Sports building.

Toyko Smoke in Cambridge and Meta Cannabis in Kitchener opened their doors last month.