KITCHENER -- People looking for legal cannabis now have another option.

The region's second legal cannabis store opened on Fairway Road in Kitchener on Friday.

The shop is the second in Ontario for retail chain Meta Cannabis Co.

Dozens of people arrived outside for the grand opening to browse the store's selection, which includes vape cartridges and edibles.

"I would rather support my local city than anywhere else. Online you don't know what you're getting," one customer told CTV.

The opening included a ribbon-cutting from Coun. John Gazzola.

Meta's other location is in Toronto.

Last week, Cambridge saw its first legal pot shop open its doors to the public with the grand opening of Tokyo Smoke.

That licensee, selected in the second round of the Ontario lottery, went to school at both Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo, giving him an understanding of consumer needs in Waterloo Region.

Another cannabis store, The Bud & Sally Cannabis Co. is also expected to open soon in Waterloo.

The Bud & Sally Cannabis Co. at the former sports store at 32 King St. S.