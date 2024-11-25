Guelph Police officer covered in bodily fluids while trying to arrest Parry Sound woman
A Parry Sound woman has been charged with assaulting an officer after she punched him several times while he was trying to help her.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Guelph Police were called to a fight at the Wilson Street Parkade involving three females. Police said one of the females was so intoxicated she had vomited, urinated and defecated on herself. When a passerby tried to help her, she reportedly started throwing punches.
A police officer tried to intervene but the woman punched him in the chest several times. The officer was not hurt, but while trying to restrain her, he became covered in her bodily fluids.
The woman eventually calmed down for a bit but police said she became agitated again and tried to attack other first responders. She was restrained again but the officer was covered in even more bodily fluids.
An 18-year-old Parry Sound woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer and causing a disturbance.
