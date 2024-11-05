Waterloo road closed for collision investigation
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Weber Street North and Schaefer Street in Waterloo.
Waterloo Regional Police say emergency crews arrived on scene at approximately 6:30 a.m. after a vehicle reportedly struck a hydro pole.
No injuries have been reported.
Weber Street North between Blythwood Road and Albert Street will remain closed as they continue their investigation.
Hydro crews will remain on scene and the timeline for completion of repairs is unkown, police say.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
