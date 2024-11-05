KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo road closed for collision investigation

    Road closed in this file image. Road closed in this file image.
    Share

    Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Weber Street North and Schaefer Street in Waterloo.

    Waterloo Regional Police say emergency crews arrived on scene at approximately 6:30 a.m. after a vehicle reportedly struck a hydro pole.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Weber Street North between Blythwood Road and Albert Street will remain closed as they continue their investigation.

    Hydro crews will remain on scene and the timeline for completion of repairs is unkown, police say.

    Updates will be provided as they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News