KITCHENER -- Four residents of Waterloo have received one of the top honours in the country.

Donna Strickland, Paul Born, Anne Dagg, and Stuart McGill were appointed to the Order of Canada on Saturday.

They join a total of 120 new appointments, which include five companions, 38 officers, and 77 members.

Strickland was cited with the honour of companion, “for her contributions to optical physics and for her innovative developments in ultra-fast optical science.”

The University of Waterloo professor became the first Canadian woman to receive a Nobel Prize for her work at the end of last year.

She joins former Prime Minister Stephen Harper as a companion selection for 2019.

Newly appointed member Born has been cited, “for his contributions to his community and for his large-scale initiatives to reduce poverty.”

Dagg’s research and modern scientific understanding of giraffes is cited with her member appointment. She is also listed as residing in Hoedspruit, South Africa as well.

McGill is cited, “for his contributions to understanding the biomechanics of the spinal column and to the development of rehabilitation programs.”

Both Dagg and McGill are University of Waterloo professors.

An Order of Canada release says the 7,500 people selected since 1967 have shaped “our society, whose innovations ignite our imagination, and whose compassion unites our communities.”

Appointments are made by the governor general.