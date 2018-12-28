

CTV Kitchener





Two local names made the list of the latest appointees to the Order of Canada.

A total of 103 new appointments were made by Governor General Julie Payette, including business leaders, authors and athletes.

Linda Hasenfratz, CEO of Linamar, was one of them.

She was appointed for her efforts to develop economic opportunities in Canada and for her ongoing community involvement.

Also named was Stratford’s Maxine Noel, an Indigenous artist.

She was recognized for her unique work in visual arts and her advocacy of creative expression of Indigenous communities.

The Order of Canada first began honouring people in 1967.