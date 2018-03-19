Featured
Waterloo Regional Police looking for break and enter suspects
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 6:23PM EDT
Regional police are looking to speak with two men in connection to a break and enter in Kitchener on March 8.
Police say during the early morning hours they received a report of a break and enter at a property on Homewood Avenue.
Several items were stolen including credit cards that were used shortly after at a convenience store.
Police say the homeowners were sleeping inside at the time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.