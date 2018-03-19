

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are looking to speak with two men in connection to a break and enter in Kitchener on March 8.

Police say during the early morning hours they received a report of a break and enter at a property on Homewood Avenue.

Several items were stolen including credit cards that were used shortly after at a convenience store.

Police say the homeowners were sleeping inside at the time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.