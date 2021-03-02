KITCHENER -- Monday marked that start of meteorological spring and experts say that they expect above-average temperatures this year.

"I expect we will be seeing above-freezing temperatures now every week and maybe in two or three weeks, I’ve been seeing hints in some of the charts that, if they are correct, we might be seeing our first double digits maybe early- to mid-March," said Rob Kuhn, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Metrological spring starts on March 1 every year and includes all of April and May.

The meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle as well as our calendar.

The astronomical calendar is based on the natural rotation of the earth around the sun and is defined by two solstices and two equinoxes.

"In March, once spring starts, the average high will be about 5 or 6 degrees, and it goes up quite sharply, we start seeing double digits regularly in April," Kuhn said.

According to Kuhn, Waterloo Region's average temperature in April is between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius, a number that increases to about 18 or 19 C in May.

"We get about 20 to 25 per cent of our snow in the first part of the spring, so outside the winter," Kuhn said.

"Rainfall amounts are very variable, but we’ll typically get 50 to 60 millimeters in a month."

Kuhn said he also looked to American guidance when examining trends for spring temperatures.

That data, he said, is suggesting that March, April and May will see above-average temperatures.

"If that's the case then maybe we're going to have the big temperatures swings, but maybe we’ll have warmer warmth appearing more often later in March," Kuhn said.

Kuhn said he believes local temperatures could climb to nearly 20 C by late March, but noted that it’s important to remember that long-range forecasts can change.

The last time the Region of Waterloo International Airport recorded double-digit highs was mid-November of last year.