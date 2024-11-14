Gun-wielding suspect forces way into Kitchener home

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for an armed suspect after he forced his way into a Kitchener home.

Police were called to the Stanley Park neighbourhood around 1:50 a.m. Thursday. They were told an unknown male with a firearm had entered the home and said he was looking for a specific person.

The suspect ran off before police arrived.

Nothing was stolen from the home and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as 6’2”, white and wearing all black.

Investigators believe it was a targeted incident.