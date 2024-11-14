Vehicle stolen from Lynden Park Mall, two men arrested
Two men are facing a long list of charges as part of an auto theft investigation in Brantford.
On Tuesday, officers located a stolen Chevrolet Silverado on Sheridan Street. Two men were seen getting into the truck and driving to the parking lot at Lynden Park Mall.
One of them jumped out and tried to steal a Chevrolet Avalanche. When he was unsuccessful, police said he decided to steal a Chevrolet Envoy.
The suspect drove off, followed by the stolen Silverado.
Police later found the Silverado abandoned in a nearby parking lot.
Two suspects were identified and arrested at a Sheridan Street home on Wednesday.
A 36-year-old Brantford man has been charged with two counts of possession of stolen goods over $5,000, two counts of occupant of motor vehicle or vessel without consent, attempted motor vehicle theft, motor vehicle theft, six counts of operation while prohibited and eight counts of driving while suspended.
A 24-year-old Brantford man has also been charged with two counts of possession of stolen goods, two counts of occupant of motor vehicle or vessel without consent, attempted motor vehicle theft, motor vehicle theft and driving while under suspension.
