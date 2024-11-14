KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Vehicle stolen from Lynden Park Mall, two men arrested

    A damaged steering column is seen after Brantford Police Service said a suspect tried to steal a Chevrolet Avalanche. (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service) A damaged steering column is seen after Brantford Police Service said a suspect tried to steal a Chevrolet Avalanche. (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service)
    Share

    Two men are facing a long list of charges as part of an auto theft investigation in Brantford.

    On Tuesday, officers located a stolen Chevrolet Silverado on Sheridan Street. Two men were seen getting into the truck and driving to the parking lot at Lynden Park Mall.

    One of them jumped out and tried to steal a Chevrolet Avalanche. When he was unsuccessful, police said he decided to steal a Chevrolet Envoy.

    The suspect drove off, followed by the stolen Silverado.

    Police later found the Silverado abandoned in a nearby parking lot.

    Two suspects were identified and arrested at a Sheridan Street home on Wednesday.

    A 36-year-old Brantford man has been charged with two counts of possession of stolen goods over $5,000, two counts of occupant of motor vehicle or vessel without consent, attempted motor vehicle theft, motor vehicle theft, six counts of operation while prohibited and eight counts of driving while suspended.

    A 24-year-old Brantford man has also been charged with two counts of possession of stolen goods, two counts of occupant of motor vehicle or vessel without consent, attempted motor vehicle theft, motor vehicle theft and driving while under suspension.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Sandy Hook families help The Onion buy Infowars

    The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than US$1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax.

    California teenager admits to making hundreds of hoax emergency calls

    A California teenager has admitted to making hundreds of swatting calls — hoax emergency calls — over a two-year period, creating 'fear and chaos' when police responded to his false reports of bomb threats and mass shootings at schools, homes and houses of worship, federal prosecutors said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News