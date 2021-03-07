KITCHENER -- With 47 new COVID-19 cases added to Waterloo Region's total on Sunday, the region surpassed 11,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The latest case numbers are on the high end of normal for the past week in the region. Since the start of March, the lowest single-day increase was on March 4, when there were 34 new cases. The highest single-day increase, meanwhile, was on March 5, when there were 54 new cases reported.

The region's 11,007 cases include 10,391 that have been resolved and 233 deaths. There have been 143 cases that have been identified as variants of concern in the region, including 11 confirmed B.1.1.7 cases.

There are currently 369 active cases in the region, a number that includes 37 cases that are in hospital. Of those, six people are getting care in the ICU.

Region of Waterloo Public Health is still dealing with 25 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region.

Meanwhile across Ontario, officials reported 1,299 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day increase since Feb. 13, when there were 1,300 new cases.

Of Sunday's new cases, nearly half were reported in Toronto, Peel Region and York Region, which saw 329, 192 and 116 new cases, respectively.

Toronto and Peel are set to move into the grey zone of the province's colour-coded reopening framework on Monday, meaning all non-essential retail stores will be able to open with capacity limits.

Ontario has had 308,296 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That number includes 290,840 resolved cases and 7,067 deaths.