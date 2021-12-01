Waterloo Region starts new month with 49 new COVID-19 cases

WATERLOO -

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 49 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, marking its second highest single day case count since July.

There were 47 cases added in the past 24 hours, while two were from the previous reporting period.

Another four infections were confirmed as variants of concern, all of which were determined to be the Delta variant.

Forty-two cases were resolved in the past 24 hours, bringing the region's total to 20,416.

Waterloo Region has now confirmed 20,963 total cases since the pandemic began, including 238 active infections and 307 deaths.

There are 11 people receiving care for COVID-19 in local hospitals, including six in an area intensive care unit.

Active outbreaks remain unchanged since Tuesday, with 10 in total.

There are seven new infections among children aged nine or younger, eight within the 10 to 19 age group and seven in people in their 20s.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,686 are the Delta variant

262 cases have has a mutation detected, but have yet to have a variant strain confirmed

Among the eligible population over the age of five, 79.25 per cent is fully vaccinated, while 82.68 per cent has been administered one dose.

As for Waterloo Region's entire population, 75.06 per cent is fully immunized against COVID-19, while 78.29 per cent has gotten one shot.

Ontario confirmed 780 new COVID-19 cases and its death toll surpassed the 10,000 mark with six new deaths announced on Wednesday.

The province's seven-day average stands at 821 infections.

Ontario has reported 619,270 total cases, including 602,515 resolved infections and 10,005 deaths since the pandemic began.