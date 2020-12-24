KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the first time that the public health unit has ever reported local cases in the triple digits.

The latest update brings the total number of cases to 5,387, including 4,596 resolved cases and 158 deaths. The region's death toll rose by three on Thursday after increasing by eight the day before.

Accounting for the resolved and deceased cases, there are 629 active cases in the region. That's also a new record, supplanting the record of 611 set the day before. Of those, 38 people are in hospital, including 13 people who are being cared for in the ICU.

The state of the region's worst active outbreak worsened slightly. Cambridge Country Manor long-term care home saw its cases in staff members climb from 54 to 58, while the number of infected residents remained steady at 60. Ten people have now died from COVID-19 at that facility.

Public health officials also declared an outbreak at another public school on Thursday. Three cases have been identified with an epidemiological link at Stanley Park Public School, the region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows.

You can track every case of COVID-19 in the region's publicly funded schools using our interactive map.

There are a total of 29 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Public health officials normally update the numbers every day at 1:30 p.m., but notified the public on Thursday that the dashboard would not be updated on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year's Day.

Across the province, public health units also set a record after reporting 2,447 new infections.

Forty-nine people in Ontario also died of COVID-19 on Thursday.