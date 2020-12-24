KITCHENER -- Officials with Region of Waterloo Public Health say the COVID-19 dashboard won't be updated on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Years Day.

The dashboard usually provides the latest case information daily at 1:30 p.m.

Instead, Dec. 27 will include data for three days. The Jan. 2 update will have the latest numbers for two days.

COVID-19 tests are still available in Waterloo Region over the holidays, although most centres are closed on Christmas Day.