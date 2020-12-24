KITCHENER -- Officials with Region of Waterloo Public Health say the COVID-19 dashboard won't be updated on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Years Day.

The dashboard usually provides the latest case information daily at 1:30 p.m.

Our COVID-19 summary dashboard will not be updated on:

Friday, December 25

Saturday, December 26

Friday, January 1

The update on December 27 will include case data for three days and the update on January 2 will include data for two days. https://t.co/k8H6MBOyJa pic.twitter.com/ebSudk6eIs — Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) December 24, 2020

Instead, Dec. 27 will include data for three days. The Jan. 2 update will have the latest numbers for two days.

COVID-19 tests are still available in Waterloo Region over the holidays, although most centres are closed on Christmas Day.