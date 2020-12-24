Advertisement
No COVID-19 updates on Christmas, Boxing Day or New Year's Day
Published Thursday, December 24, 2020 12:17PM EST
KITCHENER -- Officials with Region of Waterloo Public Health say the COVID-19 dashboard won't be updated on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Years Day.
The dashboard usually provides the latest case information daily at 1:30 p.m.
Instead, Dec. 27 will include data for three days. The Jan. 2 update will have the latest numbers for two days.
COVID-19 tests are still available in Waterloo Region over the holidays, although most centres are closed on Christmas Day.