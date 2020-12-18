Advertisement
Hospital takes over management of Cambridge long-term care home with over 90 COVID-19 cases
KITCHENER -- Cambridge Memorial Hospital has taken over management of Cambridge Country Manor, a long-term care home currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.
The Ministry of Long-Term Care approved the Voluntary Management Contract on Friday. The home is licensed under Caressant-Care Nursing and Retirement Homes Limited.
The province said the agreement will help manage the spread of COVID-19 in the home and "stabilize the situation."
The outbreak was declared on Dec. 8. As of Friday, 47 residents and 44 staff members have tested positive for the disease, a jump of more than 20 cases from the day before.
"Protecting our long-term care residents is our top priority and we are doing everything we can to keep them safe," said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, in a news release.
The province said it is continuing to invest in care in long-term care homes during the pandemic through funding, staff support, expanded testing and guidance on outbreak management.
Waterloo Region is currently dealing with seven active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes.