Waterloo Region’s sluggish real estate market breaks 20-year March record
Fewer homes were sold in Waterloo Region last month than any other March in more than two decades, the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR) reported Thursday.
It comes after 2023 broke another record for the slowest year for home sales since 2000.
Still, the local realtors association says they’re seeing evidence things could be turning around.
“Over the past three months, prices and activity have started to pick up, and I expect this momentum will continue into the spring,” WRAR President Christal Moura said in a release.
The average Waterloo Region home – including condos and townhouses – sold for $806,279 in March. That’s up seven per cent from the month before and four per cent from the same time last year.
Here’s a breakdown of the average sale price by property type:
- Detached: $954,342
- Semi-detached: $680,039
- Townhouse: $667,810
- Apartment-style condo: $483,085
(Source: Waterloo Region Association of Realtors)
Home prices have been increasing gradually since December, which Moura said is a typical trend for this time of year.
“The rate and extent of further increases will depend on the willingness and patience of potential home buyers who have been waiting for lower interest rates before making their purchase,” she said. “With the Bank of Canada not anticipated to make any rate changes before its June meeting, some potential home buyers may feel stuck in limbo.”
(Source: Waterloo Region Association of Realtors)
A total of 596 homes were sold via WRAR’s Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in March, while 1,023 new listings were added.
The total number of homes available for sale at the end of March was 1,081 – an increase of 54 per cent compared to March of last year and on par with the 10-year average for the month.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE Chinese-Canadian mogul says 'erroneous' high-level security leaks have made his life 'unlivable'
Chinese-Canadian banking mogul Shenglin Xian is demanding the RCMP find the source of national security leaks that used 'manufactured intelligence' and 'erroneous embellishment' to portray him and his company as potential conduits of foreign interference.
DEVELOPING 30 cm of snow, heavy rain, damaging winds: Early April storms strike
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
What happened to 2 flight attendants from Pakistan who went missing in Canada
Two Pakistan International Airlines flight attendants who went missing after landing in Toronto sought asylum for claims involving gender-related persecution, religious persecution and domestic violence, says a Canadian immigration lawyer.
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
Edmonton high school recalls graduation merch after comparisons to Nazi eagle design
Ross Sheppard High School is recalling and redesigning graduation merchandise after concerns were raised over the 2024 logo.
Drug smuggler who tried to bring $3.5M worth of cocaine into Canada handed 9-year prison sentence
A drug smuggler was sentenced to nine years in prison for trying to bring more than 70 kilograms of cocaine over the Pacific Highway border crossing in B.C., officials say.
Israel advocates ask court to freeze Canadian funding for UNRWA, citing Hamas claims
Israel advocates are asking the Federal Court to reverse Ottawa's decision to continue funding the main United Nations agency supporting Palestinians.
Is decaf coffee safe to drink? Experts weigh in on claims by health advocacy groups
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Jury deliberating its verdict in case of elderly woman charged in crash that killed young girl
The jury at the trial of Petronella McNorgan started its deliberations late Thursday afternoon after hearing evidence in the case for two and a half weeks, and have been sequestered until Friday morning.
-
Community in mourning after sudden loss of Malik Edwards
Friends and family of Malik Edwards are in mourning after the sudden loss of the 23 year old.
-
Months-long investigation leads to human-trafficking related charges
A London man is facing several charges in relation to a months-long human trafficking investigation by London police.
Windsor
-
'I didn’t expect my religion teacher to have that conversation with me': Complainant testifies against former Windsor teacher
Ryan Turgeon, 39, is on trial for eight sex offences – against two complainants - for allegations ranging from 2015 to 2019.
-
65,000 native trees to be planted in Windsor-Essex region soon
Upwards of 65,000 native trees are expected to be planted in Windsor-Essex this year by the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) with the spring planting season about to get underway.
-
Suspect identified in alleged St. Clair College campus sexual assault
Windsor police say a suspect they were seeking has been identified.
Barrie
-
Orillia man pleads guilty for his role in Letitia Heights shooting
An Orillia man has pleaded guilty for his role in a Letitia Heights shooting in Barrie last year.
-
Simcoe County District School Board joins lawsuit against Meta, TikTok and Snapchat
Simcoe County District School Board has become the latest Ontario school board to join the complainants in the lawsuit against TikTok, Meta and Snapchat.
-
OPP officer convicted of assault dodges jail time with suspended sentence
Constable Bailey Nicholls of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was handed a suspended sentence after being convicted of assaulting an Orillia woman during an arrest more than four years ago - a sentence that will likely save her job in law enforcement.
Northern Ontario
-
Bus company now offering service from Sudbury to other major Ontario cities
FlixBus, a U.S.-based intercity bus service, announced Thursday the launch of its new service to Sudbury.
-
Ontario family terrorized in break-in by car thieves with gun
A Brampton man is speaking out after thieves smashed his door with a brick and surged into his home where his children were sleeping, demanding his car keys, telling the terrified family they had a gun.
-
After 25 years, Sudbury’s Dog House serves final round of beer and wings
After almost 25 years of serving wings and beer across the street from Sudbury Arena, the Dog House has closed its doors for good.
Ottawa
-
Spring snowstorm brings 15 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario
Ottawa received 15 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE What happens to your eyes if you look at the sun without protection during the solar eclipse?
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
-
CHEO doctors to perform day surgeries at eastern Ontario hospitals
Kids and families in eastern Ontario now have access to surgical care closer to home.
Toronto
-
Ontario family terrorized in break-in by car thieves with gun
A Brampton man is speaking out after thieves smashed his door with a brick and surged into his home where his children were sleeping, demanding his car keys, telling the terrified family they had a gun.
-
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
-
Toronto drivers to see a 'very painful summer at the pumps' as steep prices continue: expert
Drivers are already paying more to fill up than they were last year ago thanks to a recent run-up in the price of gas and one industry analyst is warning that it could be a “very painful summer at the pumps.”
Montreal
-
'A big loss for everyone': Friends, family mourn Quebec man killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Friends and family members are mourning the death of Jacob Flickinger, a Canadian military veteran and father to a one-year-old son who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, amid calls for an investigation into the attack.
-
85,000 customers still without power in Quebec as spring storm dumps heavy snow
a total of 85,000 customers remain without power across Quebec after snow blanketed the province Thursday.
-
Man, 71, struck by commuter train in Montreal West
A 71-year-old man was sent to hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a commuter train in Montreal West on Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Iconic N.B. covered bridge will be blocked to traffic during total solar eclipse
Traffic will be blocked from crossing the world’s longest covered bridge in New Brunswick on Monday afternoon as a total solar eclipse passes overhead.
-
Patients left scrambling after Quispamsis, N.B., orthodontist abruptly closes practice
Dr. John Sherrard Orthodontist in Quispamsis, N.B., announced through its website it was closing its shop for good with no warning to patients or reason given.
-
Merlin the Macaw leaving Halifax for Ontario due to depression and stress
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
University of Winnipeg reveals student, faculty data stolen in cyber attack
The University of Winnipeg has revealed data was likely stolen from a server containing sensitive, personal information of current and former students, employees and faculty in a recent cyber attack.
-
Wildfires could start as early as this weekend in Manitoba due to dry conditions officials say
Manitoba's wildfire services warns amid rising temperatures and drought conditions, flames could spark as early as the weekend. That's causing concern for one First Nation community still reeling from last year's wildfire fight.
-
Jackpot: Manitoba woman wins $1M playing bingo
A Manitoba woman has dabbed her way to a big payday.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor recall petition: 72,271 signatures submitted to city
Exactly 60 days after he launched a campaign to recall Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Landon Johnston rolled a stack of six boxes in to the Elections Calgary office ahead of the deadline for the petition.
-
RCMP launch homicide investigation after human remains found near Tsuut'ina First Nation
Human remains were discovered near the Tsuut’ina First Nation on Wednesday and police are treating the death as a homicide.
-
Calgary actor Norma Lewis gives shape to sculptor Selma Burke in world premiere presentation
Norma Lewis had one superstition as she prepared to play Selma Burke, a 20th century artist whose sculpture of Franklin Delano Roosevelt inspired the image on the American dime.
Edmonton
-
Autopsy confirms B.C. boy died of dog bite, Edmonton police still investigating
An autopsy has confirmed an 11-year-old boy who was the victim of a fatal dog attack earlier this week died of a dog bite.
-
Edmonton high school recalls graduation merch after comparisons to Nazi eagle design
Ross Sheppard High School is recalling and redesigning graduation merchandise after concerns were raised over the 2024 logo.
-
32-year-old man found dead in truck Tuesday was shot: EPS
Police say a man found dead in a truck early Tuesday morning in north Edmonton died of a gunshot wound.
Vancouver
-
B.C. orca calf rescue aims for two-week timeline
The timer has been set to save a young killer whale's life, say First Nations leaders and a federal Fisheries Department marine mammal expert.
-
North Vancouver resident loses nearly $5K through smishing scam
A North Vancouver resident is out nearly $5,000 after falling for a smishing scam in which the fraudster poses as police.
-
Increased oversight for B.C. jail guards coming with Police Act amendments
B.C.’s police watchdog could soon have the power to investigate jail guards involved in incidents where someone dies or is seriously harmed and to forward reports for consideration of criminal charges in these cases.