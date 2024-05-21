KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man suffers serious injuries following single vehicle collision in Woolwich Township

    Waterloo Regional Police headquarters is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012. Waterloo Regional Police headquarters is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012.
    Waterloo Regional Police is continuing to investigate a single motor vehicle collision in Woolwich Township.

    At around 3:15 p.m. Monday, emergency services were called to Line 86 near Sideroad 16 for a single vehicle collision.

    Police had determined the driver of a pickup truck was travelling south on Line 86 when they left the roadway and struck a fence.

    The driver, a 28-year-old man from Woolwich Township, was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

    Line 86 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    The investigation is ongoing.

