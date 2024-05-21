Man suffers serious injuries following single vehicle collision in Woolwich Township

Waterloo Regional Police is continuing to investigate a single motor vehicle collision in Woolwich Township.

At around 3:15 p.m. Monday, emergency services were called to Line 86 near Sideroad 16 for a single vehicle collision.

Police had determined the driver of a pickup truck was travelling south on Line 86 when they left the roadway and struck a fence.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Woolwich Township, was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

Line 86 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.