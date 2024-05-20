Rope Skipping Canada hosts national championship in Waterloo
Hundreds of Canada’s best jumpers were in Waterloo this weekend for Rope Skipping Canada’s national championships.
Wilfrid Laurier University’s Athletic Complex hosted 312 athletes from British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Nova Scotia.
The competitions focused on various disciplines including speed, precision, and creativity.
"We run provincial tournaments in each of the provinces," Rope Skipping Canada’s chair Carly Simpson explained on Sunday. "They do the same events at the provincial level and five or four [people], depending on their gender and age category, quality to come to the nationals tournament and they compete against the other provinces."
Simpson said the competitors are often good friends, and making it to nationals gives them a chance to catch up with people they haven’t seen for a while, and show off new tricks that they’ve learned.
"Jump rope is a very unique community. I think part of it might be because we’re still a fairly small sport. We’re not at the Olympic level yet. There aren’t financial stakes on the line, which maybe comes into play when we get more competition. The culture of jump rope is sharing. We hold workshops, we go down to the U.S. and learn from their athletes, we hold workshops for other clubs in Canada and teach them what we know. We really want anyone to become the best that they can be. So it’s a really sweet sport, actually."
Several people competing on Sunday said they began getting into jump rope after being involved in other competitive sports.
"When I was younger I used to play hockey and then my mom stumbled upon a flier and she was like, 'Oh, we’ll try it. I’ll sign my kids up.' So both me and my sister tried out for the team local to Perry Sound in Ontario. And from there, I just stuck with it," Stephanie Weeks from Hamilton’s Jumpstations club told CTV news.
"One of my best friends was in the Lincoln Leapers recreational program, and she talked about it," fellow Jumpstations competitor Sydney Nicholls said. "I thought it was really interesting so I joined in. We started when we were six and never looked back."
Masters of Freestyle
Sunday’s competitions focused on freestyle jumping, where competitors craft a routine to music and show off incredible feats of athleticism and coordination.
Participants flipped across the Wilfrid Laurier Athletic Complex floor to a roar of cheers from the crowd.
For some competitors, like Aislyn and Lachlan Marquis from KW Jump Rope, Sunday was a family affair.
"My older sister does it, both my parents are judges, my mom’s in the technical committee. They’re always involved," Aislyn said.
The brother and sister said it is a sport that can require a lot of patience.
“If you mess up a lot, you have to just keep trying over and over until you can get it right,” Lachlan explained. “Everyone makes mistakes.”
"It’s either hit or miss," Aislyn elaborated. "You never know how it’s going to go because there are a couple routines where people just completely wipe out or you’ll miss a flip. As long as you just get back up and just keep a smile on your face, you’re good."
For many of the competitors, the sport has allowed them to make new lifelong friends.
"I think this is the one sport where competitors aren’t really competitors," Jumpstations member Jennifer Kirkland said. "They’re people you’re competing against, but they’re still your friends and you’re still cheering them on and hoping that they do the best that they possibly can."
"It’s just a great community. Everyone is so supportive of each other. Everyone’s just a big family that’s super supportive," Owen Lucas of SkipTime Calgary said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
McGill says pro-Palestinian protest outside senior administrator's home 'crosses the line'
McGill University has denounced a pro-Palestinian protest held Sunday outside the home of one of its senior administrators.
What is BORG drinking, and why is it a dangerous trend? An expert explains
If you've been to a party lately and haven't seen someone drinking a BORG, you're likely not partying with college students.
The world's best airline is paying staff a bonus of 8 months' salary
Singapore Airlines will reward its employees with a bonus worth nearly eight months of salary, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Friday.
Prosecution rests in Donald Trump’s hush money case. The defence now gets its turn to call witnesses
Michael Cohen testified Monday that he stole tens of thousands of dollars from his ex-boss Donald Trump’s company, an admission defence lawyers hope to use to undermine Cohen’s credibility.
Katy Perry sings goodbye to 'American Idol'
Katy Perry said her goodbyes on 'American Idol' after seven seasons. On Sunday night’s live 'idol' season finale, a medley of Perry's hit songs were performed, including 'Teenage Dream,' 'Dark Horse' and 'California Gurls.'
U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal from former Guantanamo detainee Omar Khadr
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by a Canadian-born former Guantanamo detainee who was seeking to wipe away his war crimes convictions, including for killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan.
Red Lobster probes 'endless shrimp' losses after bankruptcy filing
U.S.-based restaurant chain Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Florida court after securing $100 million in financing commitments from its existing lenders, the company said on Sunday.
'Next man up': Canucks coach, teammates bracing for Game 7 without Brock Boeser
Questions about how the team is going to handle the absence of star winger Brock Boeser from a do-or-die game seven dominated pre-game interviews with the Vancouver Canucks coach and players Monday morning.
Judge cites error, will reopen sentencing hearing for man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband
A federal judge will reopen the sentencing hearing for the man who broke into Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and bludgeoned her husband with a hammer after the judge failed to allow him to speak during his court appearance last week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
'People are dying': Memorial Service held for homeless Londoners who have passed away
A small memorial service held in front of London City Hall Monday intended to send a message to politicians, the plans to solve the homeless crisis need to move more quickly.
-
ATV and dirt bike drivers airlifted to hospital after crash
An ATV driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a dirt bike in South Bruce.
-
SIU investigating after London, Ont. man injured during arrest
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 30-year-old London man sustained injuries while being arrested.
Windsor
-
Multiple shots fired at vehicle on Erie Street: WPS
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a vehicle on Erie Street.
-
Liquor and electronics stolen during business break-in
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after liquor and electronics were stolen from a local business.
-
Cryptocurrency scam warning from police
Windsor police are warning the public about cryptocurrency scams in the community.
Barrie
-
New cenotaph unveiled in Warminster to honour veterans
A new cenotaph was unveiled in Warminster on Sunday.
-
19-year-old driver caught speeding double the posted limit
A 19-year-old driver was caught driving double the posted speed limit in Innisfil on Sunday.
-
Boaters issued tickets for alcohol consumption over long weekend
OPP monitored the waters of Georgian Bay during the Victoria Day long weekend and issued tickets to boaters who consumed alcohol.
Northern Ontario
-
What is BORG drinking, and why is it a dangerous trend? An expert explains
If you've been to a party lately and haven't seen someone drinking a BORG, you're likely not partying with college students.
-
Northern Ont. suspect pulls hospital fire alarm, threatens staff and police
A man with a history of dangerous behaviour has been charged with pulling the fire alarm at the hospital in Elliot Lake.
-
Neighbour dispute leads to charges in northern Ont.
East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police have charged one person in Elliot Lake in connection with an ongoing neighbour dispute.
Ottawa
-
Thousands come out for last day of Canadian Tulip Festival on Victoria Day
Thousands came out for the final day of the Canadian Tulip Festival on Victoria Day
-
St. Laurent Station to stay closed until at least Wednesday: OC Transpo
The St. Laurent LRT station will remain closed until at least Wednesday as OC Transpo continues to repair and inspect damaged ceiling tiles and concrete above both rail platforms.
-
Stittsville residents seeking answers as bylaw cracks down on street basketball nets
Stittsville residents on Kearnsley Way are seeking answers after an unusual bylaw crackdown on Friday. Every home with a basketball net received a ticket instructing homeowners to remove their nets from the road.
Toronto
-
Investors watching posts from 'Crypto King' in the wake of fraud, money laundering charges
Former investors of the self-styled “Crypto King” say they are watching his social media accounts and worried his displays of wealth are signs he’s spending their money, even now, as another large expense tied to Aiden Pleterski has triggered a previously unreported lawsuit.
-
Woman dead after stabbing in Mississauga: police
A woman is dead and a suspect is outstanding after a stabbing at a Mississauga hotel on Monday morning, police say.
-
'The root cause': Canada outlines national action plan to fight auto theft
The federal government is launching what it calls its 'national action plan' to combat auto thefts, which will include stronger penalties for thieves, and increased information sharing between police agencies, government officials and border enforcement.
Montreal
-
McGill says pro-Palestinian protest outside senior administrator's home 'crosses the line'
McGill University has denounced a pro-Palestinian protest held Sunday outside the home of one of its senior administrators.
-
Two-year-old child found unconscious in residential swimming pool near Quebec City: police
A two-year-old child was found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in the municipality of Saint-Apollinaire, in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region, around noon on Monday, Quebec provincial police say.
-
Jury finds Andrei Donet guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Montreal teen
A jury has found a 21-year-old man guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Montreal teenager Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside his school in 2021.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with firearm offences after pharmacy locked down in Meteghan, N.S.: RCMP
Police have charged a man with multiple firearm-related offences after an incident outside a pharmacy in Meteghan, N.S., last week.
-
25-year-old arrested after reports of man with knife at New Glasgow business
New Glasgow Regional Police have arrested a man after receiving reports of someone with a knife at a business on Westville Road in New Glasgow, N.S., on Saturday.
-
Area 506 Waterfront Container Village in Saint John opens for its third season
Thousands flocked to Saint John’s Waterfront Container Village over the May long weekend to see what’s new at the popular uptown location.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Kinew announces byelection date for Heather Stefanson's former constituency
Premier Wab Kinew announced Monday a byelection will be held in Tuxedo on June 18.
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle along Portage Avenue: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police is investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle and later died from her injuries Sunday.
-
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Family Fun Day at Genesis Centre puts focus on safety and inclusion for special-needs children
The goal at Calgary's Genesis Centre on Monday was to make sure every single kid who walked through the doors felt included.
-
Status of wildfire that threatened Fort McMurray changed to 'being held'
A wildfire that forced thousands of people to evacuate several Fort McMurray neighbourhoods last week is no longer classified as out-of-control.
-
This wildfire season, changes are coming to better inform people about smoke hazards
Last year’s record-breaking wildfire season forced Canadians to become familiar with the scale of air pollution as hazardous smoke drifted across the country.
Edmonton
-
Status of wildfire that threatened Fort McMurray changed to 'being held'
A wildfire that forced thousands of people to evacuate several Fort McMurray neighbourhoods last week is no longer classified as out-of-control.
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser out for decisive Game 7 vs. Oilers: coach
Canucks star Brock Boeser will miss Game 7 of Vancouver's second-round playoff series Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to reports.
-
'The root cause': Canada outlines national action plan to fight auto theft
The federal government is launching what it calls its 'national action plan' to combat auto thefts, which will include stronger penalties for thieves, and increased information sharing between police agencies, government officials and border enforcement.
Vancouver
-
'Next man up': Canucks coach, teammates bracing for Game 7 without Brock Boeser
Questions about how the team is going to handle the absence of star winger Brock Boeser from a do-or-die game seven dominated pre-game interviews with the Vancouver Canucks coach and players Monday morning.
-
This wildfire season, changes are coming to better inform people about smoke hazards
Last year’s record-breaking wildfire season forced Canadians to become familiar with the scale of air pollution as hazardous smoke drifted across the country.
-
'The root cause': Canada outlines national action plan to fight auto theft
The federal government is launching what it calls its 'national action plan' to combat auto thefts, which will include stronger penalties for thieves, and increased information sharing between police agencies, government officials and border enforcement.