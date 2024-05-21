One person in hospital following overnight shooting in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a reported Victoria Day shooting in Kitchener.

Police say it happened at around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Queens Boulevard.

Police say one male was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It is believed to be a targeted incident and there are no public safety concerns, police said.

There is no word on any possible suspects at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.