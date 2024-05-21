One person in hospital following overnight shooting in Kitchener: police
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a reported Victoria Day shooting in Kitchener.
Police say it happened at around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Queens Boulevard.
Police say one male was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
It is believed to be a targeted incident and there are no public safety concerns, police said.
There is no word on any possible suspects at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feels like mid-30s in parts of Canada, while other areas expecting snow
Anything is possible this week, as far as Canada's weather is concerned, with forecasts ranging from scorching heat in some parts of the country to rain and snow in others.
Independent stores and grocery alternatives see sales boost amid Loblaw boycott
As the month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores wears on, small independent food retailers and alternative grocery options say they're seeing a boost in traffic and sales.
1 dead, others injured after London-Singapore flight hit severe turbulence, Singapore Airlines says
One person has died aboard a London-Singapore flight that encountered severe turbulence, Singapore Airlines said Tuesday. The plane was diverted to Bangkok, where emergency crews rushed to help injured passengers amid stormy weather.
What is BORG drinking, and why is it a dangerous trend? An expert explains
If you've been to a party lately and haven't seen someone drinking a BORG, you're likely not partying with college students.
How to check the Air Quality Health Index and assess your health risks
As we enter another wildfire season, Environment and Climate Change Canada is advising people to pay attention to air pollution levels and check the Air Quality Health Index – especially on smoky days.
Cardinal Lacroix cleared after investigation ordered by the Pope
The Vatican has announced that the investigation it commissioned into allegations of sexual touching against Cardinal Gerald Cyprien Lacroix did not confirm any act constituting misconduct or abuse on the part of the Vatican.
Oilers win Game 7 over Canucks, advance to Western Conference Final
The Edmonton Oilers weathered a late Vancouver Canucks charge on Monday night, beating the hosts 3-2 to win their seven-game second-round playoff series in the decisive showdown.
Katy Perry sings goodbye to 'American Idol'
Katy Perry said her goodbyes on 'American Idol' after seven seasons. On Sunday night’s live 'idol' season finale, a medley of Perry's hit songs were performed, including 'Teenage Dream,' 'Dark Horse' and 'California Gurls.'
DEVELOPING Defence witness who angered the judge in Trump's hush money trial will return to the stand
A defence witness in Donald Trump's hush money case whom the judge threatened to remove from the trial over his behaviour will return to the stand Tuesday as the trial nears its end.
London
-
Medical emergency prompts SIU to invoke mandate in London arrest
For the second day in a row, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an arrest in London. According to London police, a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital on Monday as a result of a medical emergency that took place while he was in police custody.
-
Hot and humid conditions trigger special weather statement
London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton are under a special weather statement from Environment Canada. Hot and humid conditions are expected Tuesday as an air mass moves into southwestern Ontario.
-
Highway in South Huron reopens following crash involving a motorcycle
A busy section of Dashwood Road/Highway 83 in South Huron has reopened following a crash on Monday. Crews were called to the scene near Goshen Line around 4 p.m. for what was described as a "serious collision" between a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
Windsor
-
Special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a special weather statement as hot and humid conditons are expected Tuesday.
-
Multiple shots fired at vehicle on Erie Street: WPS
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a vehicle on Erie Street.
-
Road scanning taking place this week. Here’s why:
The Town of Tecumseh is all having roadways inspected using automated road scanning technology.
Barrie
-
Barrie residents asked to be good neighbours
Barrie reminds its residents about fines for not following bylaws.
-
Boaters issued tickets for alcohol consumption over long weekend
OPP monitored the waters of Georgian Bay during the Victoria Day long weekend and issued tickets to boaters who consumed alcohol.
-
19-year-old driver caught speeding double the posted limit
A 19-year-old driver was caught driving double the posted speed limit in Innisfil on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury MPP says tenants need more protection from landlords
A northern Ontario NDP MPP says the province needs to tackle the issue of predatory landlords.
-
-
Neighbour dispute leads to charges in northern Ont.
East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police have charged one person in Elliot Lake in connection with an ongoing neighbour dispute.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit
Ottawa residents have four months to adjust their garbage disposal habits before a new three-garbage item limit is imposed on curbside waste this fall.
-
Hot and humid start to the short work week in Ottawa
The hot and humid weather will continue to grip Ottawa over the next two days, but there is relief on the way ahead of Ottawa Race Weekend this weekend.
-
St. Laurent Station to stay closed until at least Wednesday: OC Transpo
The St. Laurent LRT station will remain closed until at least Wednesday as OC Transpo continues to repair and inspect damaged ceiling tiles and concrete above both rail platforms.
Toronto
-
Toronto to see blast of heat on Tuesday
Hot and humid weather is in the forecast for Toronto early this week before a return to more seasonable temperatures this weekend.
-
Altercation over fireworks led to stabbing at Toronto waterfront: police
An altercation over fireworks led to a stabbing at Toronto's waterfront late Monday night, Toronto police say.
-
Montreal
-
McGill says pro-Palestinian protest outside senior administrator's home 'crosses the line'
McGill University has denounced a pro-Palestinian protest held Sunday outside the home of one of its senior administrators.
-
Child dies after being found in residential pool
A two-year-old child is dead after being found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in the municipality of Saint-Apollinaire, in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region.
-
Atlantic
-
Voters in Pictou West prepare to cast ballots in Nova Scotia byelection
Voters in the rural Nova Scotia electoral district of Pictou West will head to the polls for a byelection today to replace the recently retired legislative speaker.
-
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Kinew announces byelection date for Heather Stefanson's former constituency
Premier Wab Kinew announced Monday a byelection will be held in Tuxedo on June 18.
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle along Portage Avenue: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police is investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle and later died from her injuries Sunday.
-
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Calgary youth slings lemonade to raise money for Autism Asperger's Friendship Society
Inflation does not appear to exist at Dane's Lemonade Stand. "No, it does not," Dane Benesh said. Monday, in Copperfield, a tall glass of his lemonade cost the same $1 it did when he started in 2018.
-
Alberta UCP to host town hall to discuss COVID-19 vaccines in children
The United Conservative Party says it has gathered a panel of medical experts for a town hall meeting next month that's expected to discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in children.
-
Family Fun Day at Genesis Centre puts focus on safety and inclusion for special-needs children
The goal at Calgary's Genesis Centre on Monday was to make sure every single kid who walked through the doors felt included.
Edmonton
-
-
Status of wildfire that threatened Fort McMurray changed to 'being held'
A wildfire that forced thousands of people to evacuate several Fort McMurray neighbourhoods last week is no longer classified as out-of-control.
-
Alberta wild food guide teaches others to forage for everyday ingredients
Kevin Kossowan isn't going to the grocery store to find ingredients for dinner. Instead, he's searching for them in the wild in places such forested land he owns north of Rochester, Alta.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Canucks eliminated from Stanley Cup playoffs
A 3-2 defeat by the Edmonton Oilers Monday night ended the playoff run for the Vancouver Canucks.
-
Sea-to-Sky Highway crash sends 2 to hospital, major delays expected
Two people were transported to hospital Monday, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions.
-
Mounties searching for vehicle after 'firearms incident' near Cranbrook, B.C.
Mounties in southeastern British Columbia are searching for the occupants of a vehicle that allegedly fled from police after a reported "firearms incident" on Monday.