    • One person in hospital following overnight shooting in Kitchener: police

    Police lights are shown in this file photo. Police lights are shown in this file photo.
    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a reported Victoria Day shooting in Kitchener.

    Police say it happened at around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Queens Boulevard.

    Police say one male was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    It is believed to be a targeted incident and there are no public safety concerns, police said.

    There is no word on any possible suspects at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

    This is a developing story.

