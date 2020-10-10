Advertisement
Waterloo Region resident caught going twice the speed limit in Brant County
Published Saturday, October 10, 2020 2:21PM EDT
Brant County OPP have charged a Waterloo Region resident with stunt driving. (Twitter: @OPP_WR) (Oct. 10, 2020)
KITCHENER -- A Waterloo Region resident is facing charges after police say they were caught driving at double the speed limit.
The Ontario Provincial Police tweeted about the nighttime incident in Brant County on Saturday.
The driver was reportedly going 121 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Glen Morris Road.
The 24-year-old has been charged with stunt driving by Brant County OPP.