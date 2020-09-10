KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That's the highest single-day increase since July 23, when officials reported the same number.

There have now been a total of 1,489 cases of the disease in the region, including 1,332 resolved cases and 120 deaths.

The region's most recent death from COVID-19 was reported on Aug. 21. That death was the only one reported since July 17.

The latest numbers leave 37 active cases, of which there are none currently in hospital. To date, 251 people have been hospitalized with the disease.

As part of its update on Wednesday, the region also announced the end of one of its two outbreaks. A. R. Goudie long-term care home had an outbreak declared at the end of August after one resident there tested positive. Their outbreak was declared over on Sept. 9.

There is now just one outbreak remaining in the region, at Village of University Gates long-term care home. There, a staff member tested positive, leading to the outbreak being declared on Sept. 5.

The region's testing partners have done 72,195 tests since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile across the province, Ontario's public health units reported 170 more cases of COVID-19, with more than half of those being reported in and around Toronto.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, there were 55 cases in Toronto itself, as well as 28 in York and 22 in Peel Region. Ottawa also accounted for another 12 cases.