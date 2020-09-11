KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have reported 14 new cases of COVID-19. Four of them were reported on Friday, while the region added another 10 cases to Thursday's case count of nine.

The region's online COVID-19 dashboard now shows that 19 cases were reported in the region on Thursday. Thursday's increase now marks the highest single-day increase of cases in the region since May 9, when 20 cases were reported.

There have now 1,503 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, including 1,339 resolved cases and 120 deaths. That leaves 44 active cases, of which zero are in hospital. To date, 251 people have been hospitalized with the disease at some point.

There is still one active outbreak in the region. The outbreak was declared at Village of University Gates long-term care home on Sept. 5 after one case was reported in a staff member.

The region also reported that 2,519 new tests had been done since Tuesday. That works out to about 839 tests per day.

Across the province, Ontario reported 213 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. It's the first time the daily case increase has eclipsed 200 in almost two months. Despite the increase, most of those cases were reported by just three public health units. There were 71 cases in Toronto, 38 in Peel and 37 in Ottawa.

Ontario is reporting 213 cases of #COVID19 with over 32,500 tests completed. Locally, 26 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases with 18 reporting no new cases. There are 71 cases in Toronto, with 38 in Peel and 37 in Ottawa. 67% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 11, 2020

The last time cases climbed by over 200 in one day was on July 21. The province's daily count has hovered above the 100 mark for most of the last three weeks.

The province's website shows there have now been 44,068 cases across the province since the pandemic began, including 39,598 resolved cases and 2,813 deaths.