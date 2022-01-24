Waterloo Region reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19, 11 new outbreaks since Friday

WATERLOO -

The Region of Waterloo is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19 in Monday's dashboard update.

The region confirmed the deaths were a woman in her 90s, two men in their 90s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 60s.

The latest deaths bring the region's total to 339 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 146 COVID-positive people in hospital across the region, with 25 receiving care in an intensive care unit.

There are 604 new COVID-19 cases since Friday's update, with 143 reported Sunday and the rest coming from previous reporting dates.

In total, the region has logged 37,112 cases, including 33,649 resolved infections.

There are at least 2,708 active cases as of Monday. The region now deems an active infection resolved 14 days after its episode date, unless the case is hospitalized.

According to the dashboard, 11 active outbreaks were declared since Friday, 10 of which are in congregate settings and one at Conestoga Lodge Retirement Residence in Kitchener. There are currently 14 total confirmed cases at the retirement home, five among employees and nine within non-staff members.

There are currently 78 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region, including 37 in retirement and long-term care homes, 30 in congregate settings and 11 in hospitals.

Of the latest infections, 139 were identified as the Omicron variant.

The region's variant of concern breakdown is as follows:

3,131 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

4,133 are the Delta variant

533 are the Omicron variant

Health partners have administered 1,211,548 vaccine doses across Waterloo Region, including 263,515 third doses.

Of the eligible population aged five and older, 82.26 per cent is fully vaccinated and 87.85 per cent has received one dose.

Officials report that 77.90 per cent of the entire population is fully vaccinated, while 83.14 per cent has gotten one shot.

On Monday, Ontario officially surpassed 1,000,000 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11,000 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The province's total sits at 1,001,455 total logged infections and 11,004 deaths.

There are currently 3,861 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 615 are being treated in the ICU.

With files from CTV Toronto