The real estate market is showing signs of rebounding, with 780 homes sold last month, according to the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR).

According statistics released by WRAR Thursday, the number of home sold in June was up 4.6 per cent from the same month last year, but down 12.3 per cent compared to the June five-year average.

“The real estate market in Waterloo region showed signs of a rebound in June, with monthly sales increasing on a year-over-year basis for the first time this year,” Megan Bell, president of WRAR, said in a news release. “The total number of home sales are down nearly 25 per cent for the first half of 2023 compared to last year but have been steadily climbing since January.”

Of the homes sold in June, WRAR said 468 were detached, up 5.9 per cent from the same time last year and 149 were townhouses, up almost 5 per cent. There were also 118 condominium units sold, up close to 23 per cent and 42 semi-detached homes, down just over 32 per cent.

The average sale price for all residential properties sold in Waterloo region was $839,869 – a 6.4 per cent increase compared to the same time last year and a 2 per cent increase compared to May 2023.

The average price of a detached home was just over $1,000,000 – a 10.4 per cent increase from the same time last year and an increase of 4 per cent from the previous month.

There were more than 1,300 new listings added to the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in the region in June, which is a 21 per cent increase compared to the same time last year.

The total number of homes available in the region at the end of June was over 1,000, representing a decrease of 23 per cent compared to June 2022.

The association of realtors said the average number of days to sell in June was 15, compared to 13 days in June 2022. The number in June of this year is close to the previous 5-year average of 17 days.