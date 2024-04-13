KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores reopen shortly after police raid once again

    A FunGuyz magic mushroom store reopened on Apr. 13, 2024, days after a Waterloo regional police raid. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) A FunGuyz magic mushroom store reopened on Apr. 13, 2024, days after a Waterloo regional police raid. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
    FunGuyz has once again reopened after a raid from the police.

    On Wednesday, police say they executed search warrants at businesses in Kitchener and Cambridge where the two magic mushroom stores are located.

    They seized a large amount of magic mushrooms, cash, and arrested two people.

    While signs on their doors initially said they'd reopen on Friday, the two FunGuyz stores were only officially reopened to the public on Saturday.

    Back in November, the Cambridge shop was raided and shut down by police, only to reopen less than 24 hours later.

