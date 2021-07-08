WATERLOO -- Waterloo Region will move into Step 2 of Ontario's reopening framework on Monday.

Public health officials made the announcement Thursday morning, citing positive COVID-19 trends and high vaccination rates as contributing factors in allowing the move.

“Our community has made a remarkable effort to protect each other. We’re working together to push back against the Delta variant, stabilizing our case rates and hospitalizations, while increasing vaccination rates,” medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said in a release. “Continuing to build on this momentum puts Waterloo Region on track not only to move to Step 2 on Monday but will help keep us on track for Step 3. With Delta still prevalent in our region, it remains very important, for each and every one of us, to continue practicing public health measures such as masking and distancing and to continue getting vaccinated. We cannot let up now.”

Waterloo Region was the lone public health area across the province held back from enter Step 2. The rest of Ontario entered Step 2 – which allowed for things like personal care services to resume and malls to reopen – on June 30.

Since being designated a Delta variant hotspot in early June, the region's vaccination rates have rapidly increased, going from 58.6 per cent of adults with one dose to 79.8 per cent. There's also been a massive increase in the number of adults fully vaccinated, rising from 6.3 per cent to 45 per cent.

“Our vaccine roll out is working and this is allowing us to safely move to Step 2 of the Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen on Monday,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said in a release. “I know that delaying the move to Step 2 was difficult for residents, business and organizations throughout the Region of Waterloo, but it was a strategic decision and it allows us the best opportunity to re-open and stay open.”

Provincial health officials have not yet said when Ontario will move into Step 3 of its reopening framework. The initial planned called for the province to stay in each step for a minimum of 21 days to monitor COVID-19 trends.

Yesterday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said pinpointing an exact date is difficult because of the looming threat of the Delta variant.

“Our sights are now fully focused on entering Step 3 in line with the Province and to get there, we need to continue getting our first and second doses,” Redman said. “We continue to look for new ways for residents to get vaccinated and have an additional 20,000 appointments available this weekend at Bingemans Conference Centre thanks to our partnership with Bruce Power and the arrival of their Hockey Hub model."

A full list of what can reopen on Monday is available here.