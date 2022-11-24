Waterloo region Indigenous catering company aims to use food to connect and heal community
An Indigenous catering company in Waterloo region is looking to bring tradition back to the table.
When you think of Canadian cuisine, traditional Indigenous ingredients may not be the first that come to mind.
"(People) think of poutine, Hawaiian pizza, carrot cake. And we really want to rewind back time and introduce people to the food of Canada," says Chef Destiny Moser, who created Cedar Spoon Indigenous Catering.
As a First Nations Ojibway, Moser hopes her culinary creations leave an impact that go far beyond what's on the plate.
"You don't have to be Indigenous. We really want to showcase Canadian food the way Canadian food was traditionally served before the settlers," Moser says.
From Three Sisters soup, to slow roasted duck and corn husk roasted steelhead trout – these are just some of the dishes that draw from the traditional pantry and set the table for an opportunity to learn.
"Basically, eating Indigenous food and learning about the Canadian food the way it was prior to the settlers is a great way to reconcile," says Moser.
Kevin George from the University of Waterloo's office of Indigenous relations sees value in what Cedar Spoon offers.
"These ingredients and items -- that's thousands of years of knowledge. So whenever someone non-Indigenous takes in a moment to appreciate that, that's a huge step and piece added to reconciliation," George says.
He adds, while food can act as a great centerpiece for non-Indigenous people to grow from, it can also help the Indigenous community connect with their own roots.
"Having these traditional foods come back is a very big part of our self-determination, of our identity, and it's really crucial," said George.
For Moser, Cedar Spoon is not only a only a culinary journey, but a personal journey toward healing and reconciliation. So with each traditional recipe she uses, she learns a little more about her history, all while making sure her ancestors' foods are not forgotten.
