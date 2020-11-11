KITCHENER -- As the number of active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region continues to rise, hospitals are monitoring capacity to handle a potential surge.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows there are five people in hospital from the disease, but the official number doesn't include how many suspected cases could be in the hospitals.

Officials with Grand River Hospital said there are 19 people with suspected cases in their hospital.

Meanwhile, officials are also monitoring overall bed capacity.

St. Mary's General Hospital has three COVID-19 patients.

But, as of Monday, their overall acute care beds were at 97 per cent capacity, while their ICU was at 82 per cent capacity.

Cambridge Memorial Hospital officials said their acute care beds are at 95 per cent capacity.

Dr. Ahmad Firas Khalid, a professor in health policy at Wilfrid Laurier University, said increased demand for hospital beds is a major concern, not only because of the potential for more coronavirus cases, but particularly because flu season is on the way.

He also said burnout in health care workers is also a concern.

"Can we get more capacity built up within the system?" he said. "What I mean by that is, can we get more health care providers recruited to the front lines, to cover some of the shifts that are happening. We are hearing reports in Ontario that nurses are being overburdened, under-resourced, burnt out."

Dr. Khalid said hospitals could increase their staff levels by bringing in students or international medical graduates who don't have Canadian certifications.

Waterloo Region reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest increase since April.

There are now 254 active cases and 15 active outbreaks.

Ontario also set another single-day record in new cases on Wednesday, reporting 1,426 more.