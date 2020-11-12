KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the fourth day in a row that daily increases have hit 40 or more.

Thursday's new infections brings the region's total number to 2,532, including resolved cases and deaths.

Public health officials reported 28 more resolved cases, bringing the local total to 2,141. Since the pandemic began, 121 people in the region have died.

That leaves 270 active cases in the region.

The region's online COVID-19 dashboard also showed that three new outbreaks had been declared, bringing the number of active outbreaks to 18.

Two businesses were among the latest. At a food-processing workplace, officials reported four infections. At a business labelled "trades and related services 2," there were two total cases.

There was also one new case reported at Pinehaven long-term care home, prompting an outbreak there.

The other 15 active outbreaks in the region are:

The Village of Winston Park RH – Williamsburg: one case in staff

Forest Heights Revera LTC: one case in staff

Columbia Forest LTC – Breithaupt Unit: one case in staff

St. Andrew's Terrace LTC: one case in staff

Congregate setting five: one total case

Congregate setting six: two total cases

Food and beverage service: three total cases

Trades and related services 1: two total cases

General office setting: four total cases

Algarve Restaurant: 11 total cases

Manufacturing/industrial workplace: nine total cases

Meeting and event facility (wedding): 24

University of Waterloo: four total cases

Avenue Road Public School: two total cases

Before-and-after school program: one total case

ONTARIO BREAKS ANOTHER RECORD

Provincially, Ontario broke another record for new cases for the third day in a row. On Thursday, the province reported 1,575 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in Ontario to 89,784. A total of 3,293 people have died from the disease, and there are 75,200 resolved cases.