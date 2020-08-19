KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have reported a drop in active COVID-19 cases as the area passed a month without a death from the disease.

According to the region's dashboard update on Wednesday morning, there are now 34 active cases of COVID-19 in the region, down from the 40 reported on Tuesday.

The total number of cases of the disease dropped by one on Wednesday to 1,432. According to the region's epidemiologist, there were two new active cases reported in the region on Wednesday, but thanks to ongoing cleaning efforts, three duplicated cases were removed from the tally, resulting in a net decrease.

Earlier this month, there was another instance where the region's total dropped. In that case, Region of Waterloo Public Health officials said that one case was transferred to another public health unit.

The total number of cases in Waterloo Region include 1,279 resolved cases and 119 deaths. The region hasn't reported a death from the disease in over a month—the last one was reported on July 17.

Officials reported a new outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care home, this time at Golden Years Nursing Home in Cambridge. One resident there has tested positive for the virus.

Across the province, officials reported 102 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.

The new infections bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed cases to 40,972, including 37,215 recoveries and 2,792 deaths.