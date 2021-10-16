Waterloo Region ends weekend COVID-19 dashboard updates
Starting Saturday, Region of Waterloo Public Health will no longer be updating daily COVID-19 case counts and other pandemic related statistics on the weekend.
During Friday’s COVID-19 Community Update, medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said Public Health’s dashboard will now be updated Monday to Friday.
“As of this weekend we will no longer be updating the COVID-19 daily case counts and summary dashboard on the weekends,” Dr. Wang said. “With our COVID-19 situation relatively stable, this will give our staff more time to rest.”
Public Health will continue to update regional case numbers on weekdays at 1:30 p.m.
15 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, bringing the area total to 19,890.
